I recently had the chance to play Owl’s Nest Resort Golf Course in Thornton, New Hampshire, and it exceeded every expectation I had. My family and I vacation in the area every year and this is the first opportunity to play the course. From the moment we arrived, it was clear that this course is something special.

The first thing that stood out was the condition of the golf course.

The fairways were lush, well-maintained, and provided excellent playing surfaces throughout the entire round. The rough was consistent, the bunkers were in great shape, and every part of the course showed the attention and care that goes into maintaining a premier golf destination.

The greens were absolutely phenomenal.

They rolled true, were incredibly smooth, and had just the right amount of speed to make every putt interesting without being unfair. It’s not often you find greens in such outstanding condition, but Owl’s Nest delivered from the first hole to the eighteenth. Whether you were facing a long lag putt or a short birdie attempt, the quality of the greens made the experience that much more enjoyable.

What truly separates Owl’s Nest from many other courses, however, are the views.

The scenery throughout the round is simply breathtaking. Surrounded by the White Mountains, nearly every hole offers a postcard-worthy backdrop. The combination of rolling terrain, mountain vistas, and pristine course conditions creates an unforgettable golf experience. There were several moments during the round where we found ourselves stopping to take in the scenery as much as the golf itself.

The layout is both challenging and fun, offering enough variety to keep golfers of all skill levels engaged.

Every hole feels unique, and the course does a great job of rewarding good shots, while still providing opportunities to recover from mistakes.

Overall, Owl’s Nest Resort Golf Course is one of the most enjoyable rounds of golf I’ve played in New Hampshire.

Between the phenomenal greens, immaculate conditions, and views that are second to none, it’s a course I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a memorable golf experience. I’ll definitely be making a return trip and try to beat my low round of 2026, a nine birdie 64!

You can learn more about their stay and play, real estate and more at www.owlsnest.com.