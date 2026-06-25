“Revolutionizing Golf Skills with Blue Tees’ AI-Powered Insights”

Blue Tees Innovates with AI-Powered Insights for a Smarter Golf Game

Taking a unique spin on improving your golf gameplay, Blue Tees Golf has announced the introduction of the game-changing Intelligence Tier in their latest update, GAME 1.15.2. The upgrade brings a thoughtful blend of performance insights from AI, post-round analysis and an enhanced course visualization, taking golf to the next level.

Going Above and Beyond with the Intelligence Tier

At the core of GAME 1.15.2, Blue Tees introduces the Intelligence Tier, an expansion that revolutionizes the golfers’ game with a blend of powerful app features. The Intelligence Tier enhances the capabilities of the Blue Tees ecosystem by providing golfers with smarter insights and personalized tools that will help elevate their game.

From real-time, AI-powered shot guidance via the Scout AI™ Virtual Caddie to full access to detailed performance breakdowns with AI Post-Round Analysis, the Intelligence Tier brings together an array of advanced tools for the users.

Features of the Intelligence Tier

The Intelligence Tier encompasses advanced features such as:

Scout AI™ Virtual Caddie

A real-time, AI-powered tool that provides shot guidance based on personal club distances, course layout, and environmental conditions.

AI Post-Round Analysis

Get an in-depth breakdown of your performance and get estimated strokes gained across all major aspects of the game.

Satellite View

High-resolution, practical course imagery that enhances shot visualization and planning precision.

A More Advanced Way to Interpret Performance

In a bid to help golfers make smarter decisions, the new Intelligence Tier incorporates a unique mix of visual clearness with significant insights. From being able to switch between satellite and digital views to understand the course layout better to the personalized round summaries that provide in-depth performance patterns, Blue Tees ensures golfers get optimum clarity on what they need to work upon.

Transforming data into actionable insights

“The biggest challenge in golf isn’t collecting data—it’s turning it into something useful,” says Michael Novotny, Director of Software Product Management at Blue Tees Golf. With the innovative Intelligence Tier, golfers can easily understand where they’re gaining and losing and what they need to work on for the next rounds—turning raw data into insightful performance data.

Get in the Game with Intelligence Tier

The revolutionary AI-powered Blue Tees GAME 1.15.2 update is available from June 10, 2026, on iOS and Android. Elevate your golf game by unlocking the Intelligence Tier with the in-app upgrade and gain access to the full suite of AI-powered features for better decision-making and performance.