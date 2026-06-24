Going to Gaylord Golf Mecca

Author: Alice & Danny Scott Danny and Alice are globe trotting and rediscovering America with a mission to bring alive the best of all destinations.

By Danny and Alice Scott

After many great trips to Michigan through the years, we finally made time for Gaylord Golf Mecca, and we’re glad we did. Paul Beachnau was the mastermind behind the Mecca concept, and it works, with three resorts and 16 golf courses in a “coopetition.” We found the region indubitably rich in great golf designs and a wide range of lodging options for a superb golf getaway. Here are several spots to stay and play:

Garland Lodge and Golf Resort

in Lewiston features four championship golf courses all served from the central pro shop, plus:

The Sawyer

– a new par 3, reversible short course with a nod to the local lumbering theme. Now celebrating its first year, it’s a casual walk with a couple clubs for hole lengths of 57 to 118 yards, playing nine holes one day and ten in reverse the next day. With bunkers and ponds adding challenge, it’s a blast as a group icebreaker or chuckling with friends and without standard rules of play.

The Reflections Course

was designed by Ron Otto, the former resort owner in 1990.

Reflections of trees dance on the water where teenage geese are readying for flight school. There are six each of par 3s, 4s and 5s with hole 5 perhaps the most challenging, crossing water twice. Play well and reward yourself at the halfway house before the 6th hole, a par 3 over more water.

Eagles nest in a tree on ten, ospreys were screeching on 12 where a sasquatch stands as the gallery at the forest’s edge and turkeys were trotting on 15. Embrace the nature and hug the hardwoods on the full 18. After golf, hit the pool or golf again.

The Fountains Course

incorporates the original Hermans nine as in Herman Otto, Ron’s dad. The original log cabin clubhouse still stands in memory, before crossing the longest single-span log bridge in the world. The fairways feature velvety bent grass while a breeze through the trees harmonizes with birds in the air. It’s Marty Mohnke’s favorite course and as Senior Group Sales Manager, he’s played them all many times over the years. As with all the courses, there has been a brilliant recovery effort from last year’s ice storm that topped or even toppled trees. You wouldn’t know it on #9 with the prettiest green framed by a ring of giant jack pines that seem to hold hands. Combine that with the soothing sound of a fountain in the pond to the left (which is uniquely positioned only in the path of the shortest tee box players), and you have golf magic.

Hotel rooms

in the lodge are spacious and comfy. The central fireplace is the bomb, the cure and solace for thin-blooded “up north” travelers on cool nights. A balcony overlooks the greenery of the grounds for fresh air views. Condos, golf cottages or villas are also available.

Dining

in the lodge is convenient and superb. The breakfast buffet amps up the energy for golf at the Antlers Bar & Grill and dinners in Tamarack Dining Room offer a full diverse menu. The beast chili is a savory bowlful of Michigan on hooves, and the Walleye is a local freshwater swimmer, both delish, served by the affable waiter, Chase. On a Saturday night it looked like a historical “dudesville” with a group of guys playing card roulette for the bill. By Sunday morning, more gals than guys were gathering at the pro shop.

Michaywé Pines

offers a bonus 18 on a public course between Gaylord Golf Mecca resorts. We played the front 9, a natural beauty along the Au Sable River. It was designed by Don Childs in the 70s and later renovated by him with conditions on par for the competition of two Michigan Amateur Championships.

Treetops Resort

in the town of Gaylord, was so named because when Robert Trent Jones Sr. came to design his last course ever, he said, “All I can see are tree tops.”

The Signature

at Treetops North Clubhouse was the first of three Rick Smith designs here, and it is a doozy. Rick was a pro but blew his back out early on tour, so he coached Phil Mickelson, Rocco Mediate and more great players in between his design work. His Signature at Treetops is in the top 10 in the US and top 5 in Michigan. Long, winding, hilly paths through a woodsy wilderness put golfers on top of the world. The cart ride is especially thrilling on 16 and to 17’s glorious downhill par 3. Inside the pro shop, every rack has an item shouting, “Buy me.”

Black Bear Golf Course

is just a few minutes away in Vanderbilt and is a local favorite. The course went downhill (and not in a geographical way) but was rescued by Olivia Smith and her husband, Rob. They had a vested interest, having 17 lots on the course and personally toiled with their son to clear the tree damage from last year’s ice storm. It was a “cow pasture” when they took it over three years ago but the blood, sweat and tears have paid off, creating a loyal membership that enjoys Steak and Bourbon flight dinners from their extensive Bourbon Bar. They have Couple Date Nights on Thursdays and a 19th hole par 3 for practice has a progressive jackpot going for a hole in one. Too bad for the two players who both made a hole in one on number 6 the week we played. The Smiths have many more improvement plans underway on the already enjoyable course.

Treetops Lodge

is located next to the Treetops Resort ski lift which is adjacent to the Legends on the Hill restaurant where a convenient breakfast buffet starts a stellar day. Walk to the lift’s edge for a seriously gorgeous panoramic view and imagine the powdery snow in winter. The lodge has an indoor/outdoor pool and amenities that any guest may enjoy while down the hill, two- and three-bedroom Chalets are perfect for golf groups with spacious kitchens and living spaces. They surround a putting green and firepit for post play reviews and partying.

Activity in Downtown Gaylord

–a new and unique Elk Park– a preserve for the big does and bucks to be viewed is well worth the visit. It’s fitting to then grab some good grub at Big Buck Brewery.

Dining in Gaylord is a treat.

At Big Buck Brewery, food is “from the land and the people,” like Buck Wild Chili with Circle K Ranch bison. You can’t find that at a gas station. Everything is local and all beverages including wine and spritzers are made on premises. They even have a Little Fawn’s Menu without Bambi listed.

Bennethum’s Northern Inn

is fine dining with a patio and lawn option that declares summer, as they celebrate 20 years serving gourmet dishes such as pecan crusted walleye, perch, elk or beef, and say hello to Michigan morels – nature’s precious morsels.

Lakes of the North Golf Course

in Mancelona is another fun tract through the Michigan forest in parkland style. Their claim to fame is a rating among the ‘Top 3 Most Consistent Greens’ in Michigan. This was built by Bill Newcomb and Jerry Mathews who is referred to as the Johnny Appleseed of Michigan Golf.

Otsego Resort

The Tribute

is Otsego’s premier course designed by Rick Robbins and PGA Tour Professional, Gary Koch. It delivers elevation elation, beginning with a several-minute drive to the first tee, way down to the valley and back up, passing ski lifts.

Number 6 is a stout example, as the par 3 from the forward tees challenges at 163 yards straight uphill. Rain shelter signs make you even more grateful for a sunny 70+ degree day with a light breeze as bullfrogs croak in the surrounding wetlands.

This course has a hell of a finishing hole, teeing up from above, crossing over a valley to a fairway ascending to the green. When you play the Tribute, you take a big bite of Michigan.

Hilltop Lodge at Otsego Resort

takes the Mecca cake for golf group lodging with a welcoming entry and generous common area with a kitchen and dining areas inside and out. Eight “bedrooms” are large suites with private bathrooms and kitchens so everyone may choose privacy or party mode. Our group had an incredible cookout, courtesy of Christy Walcott’s (Director of Marketing & Communications for Gaylord Area CTB) hubby Andy, a master smoker/griller. Paul Beachnau, the Mecca mastermind and now Executive Director, joined in, as did Greg Johnson, longtime PR consultant regaling us with stories through the years.

Gaylord Golf Course

is frosting on the Mecca cake with a quick front nine finish before departure to Traverse City Airport. This is a peaceful, easy feeling, parkland style course from 1924, hence one of the oldest in northern Michigan. The finale at the bridge separating the nines offers one last chance for a deep breath of Gaylord’s fresh air and the pro shop in the semi-private club is full of logo merchandise for both men and women to take home with lasting memories of Gaylord Golf Mecca.

The Destination–

An hour and a half from The Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Gaylord Golf Mecca has been on Michigan golfers’ radar for decades. With 16 courses, 21 hotel properties, and a remarkable variety of golf experiences, it’s time to move Gaylord Golf Mecca near the top of any golfer’s list to visit. www.gaylordgolfmecca.com