The John P. Burke Memorial Fund proudly celebrated its newest class of Burke Scholars on Wednesday, August 6th at Wannamoisett Country Club. Family, friends, and supporters gathered to honor 27 outstanding college-bound students who represent a variety of Rhode Island Golf Association member clubs. This year, the Burke Fund will provide a total of $170,000 in scholarship aid to help Burke Fund Scholars pursue their academic and professional goals. The awards continue a long-standing tradition of supporting young men and women who have worked in the golf community while striving for excellence in the classroom. Founded in 1946, the Burke Fund has helped thousands of students advance their education through scholarships funded by the generosity of donors, member clubs, and fundraising events. Executive Director Amanda Parker noted, “To see 27 scholars, from so many of our member clubs across Rhode Island, join our program this year is truly inspiring. Their hard work, character, and dedication embody the very mission of the Burke Fund.” The evening at Wannamoisett Country Club celebrated not only the scholars’ achievements but also the enduring partnership between the Burke Fund and Rhode Island’s golf community. With this year’s class, the Fund continues to grow its legacy of opening doors for promising students, on and off the course.
The New Scholars
Angad Ahluwalia
Pawtucket Country Club
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
2028
Adamo Alfieri
Lincoln Country Club
Virginia Tech
2029
Natalie Antonio
Rhode Island Country Club
University of Utah
2029
Rory Araby
Alpine Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2026
Oliver Balbat
Weekpauag Golf Club
New England Institute of Technology
2029
Jacob Bettencourt|
Pawtucket Country Club
Gordon College
2029
Madison Britt
Potowomut Golf Club
CCRI
2026
Gwen Camara
Pawtucket Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2029
Dylan Canavan
Warwick Country Club
University of Wisconsin – Madison
2029
Ava Cronan
Alpine Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2029
Gregory Fitta
Swansea Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2029
Ryan Hill
Pawtucket Country Club
University of Arizona
2028
Sam iden
Potowomut Golf Club
Furman University
2029
Liam Kay
Potowomut Golf Club
University of Rhode Island
2027
Sarah Kennedy
Lincoln Country Club
Merrimack College
2027
Evan LeVasseur
Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club
Keene State College
2029
AbigailManning
Aquidneck Club
University of Massachusetts Amherst
2029
Celina Mendes
Wannamoisett Country Club
Johnson and Wales
2029
Jacob Murray
Pawtucket Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2026
Madison Rogers
Wannamoisett Country Club
Northeastern University
2029
Kaylee Smart
Kirkbrae Country Club
University of Rhode Island
2028
Cameron Souza
Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
2029
Matthew Sullivan
Wannamoisett Country Club
University of Tampa
2029
Devin Telschow
Rhode Island Country Club
Rhode Island College
2029
Miles Treanor
Pawtucket Country Club
University of Massachusetts Amherst
2029
Isabella Vick
Alpine Country Club
Louisiana State University
2029
Marco Vuono
Lincoln Country Club
Boston University
2028