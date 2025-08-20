The John P. Burke Memorial Fund proudly celebrated its newest class of Burke Scholars on Wednesday, August 6th at Wannamoisett Country Club. Family, friends, and supporters gathered to honor 27 outstanding college-bound students who represent a variety of Rhode Island Golf Association member clubs. This year, the Burke Fund will provide a total of $170,000 in scholarship aid to help Burke Fund Scholars pursue their academic and professional goals. The awards continue a long-standing tradition of supporting young men and women who have worked in the golf community while striving for excellence in the classroom. Founded in 1946, the Burke Fund has helped thousands of students advance their education through scholarships funded by the generosity of donors, member clubs, and fundraising events. Executive Director Amanda Parker noted, “To see 27 scholars, from so many of our member clubs across Rhode Island, join our program this year is truly inspiring. Their hard work, character, and dedication embody the very mission of the Burke Fund.” The evening at Wannamoisett Country Club celebrated not only the scholars’ achievements but also the enduring partnership between the Burke Fund and Rhode Island’s golf community. With this year’s class, the Fund continues to grow its legacy of opening doors for promising students, on and off the course.

The New Scholars

Angad Ahluwalia

Pawtucket Country Club

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

2028

Adamo Alfieri

Lincoln Country Club

Virginia Tech

2029

Natalie Antonio

Rhode Island Country Club

University of Utah

2029

Rory Araby

Alpine Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2026

Oliver Balbat

Weekpauag Golf Club

New England Institute of Technology

2029

Jacob Bettencourt|

Pawtucket Country Club

Gordon College

2029

Madison Britt

Potowomut Golf Club

CCRI

2026

Gwen Camara

Pawtucket Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2029

Dylan Canavan

Warwick Country Club

University of Wisconsin – Madison

2029

Ava Cronan

Alpine Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2029

Gregory Fitta

Swansea Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2029

Ryan Hill

Pawtucket Country Club

University of Arizona

2028

Sam iden

Potowomut Golf Club

Furman University

2029

Liam Kay

Potowomut Golf Club

University of Rhode Island

2027

Sarah Kennedy

Lincoln Country Club

Merrimack College

2027

Evan LeVasseur

Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club

Keene State College

2029

AbigailManning

Aquidneck Club

University of Massachusetts Amherst

2029

Celina Mendes

Wannamoisett Country Club

Johnson and Wales

2029

Jacob Murray

Pawtucket Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2026

Madison Rogers

Wannamoisett Country Club

Northeastern University

2029

Kaylee Smart

Kirkbrae Country Club

University of Rhode Island

2028

Cameron Souza

Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

2029

Matthew Sullivan

Wannamoisett Country Club

University of Tampa

2029

Devin Telschow

Rhode Island Country Club

Rhode Island College

2029

Miles Treanor

Pawtucket Country Club

University of Massachusetts Amherst

2029

Isabella Vick

Alpine Country Club

Louisiana State University

2029

Marco Vuono

Lincoln Country Club

Boston University

2028