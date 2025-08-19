LaFrida in Los Cabos and Casa 46 in Mazatlán blend fine dining with cultural storytelling

Los Cabos, Mexico– The signature restaurants of Pueblo Bonito Resorts—Mexico’s premier all-inclusive hotel group—go far beyond the usual travelers’ fare to exhibit individuality and excellence. A pair of destination restaurants at two Pueblo Bonito Resorts are renowned not only for their exquisite cuisine, but for their museum-like fidelity to curated décor and creating a unique sense of place: LaFrida at Bonito Sunset Beach in Los Cabos; and Casa 46, located in the historic quarter of Mazatlán overlooking the beautiful Plaza Machado is accessible to guests of the three Pueblo Bonito Resorts in this stunning destination. Both restaurants are also open to outside diners.

LaFrida: A Tribute to Frida Kahlo

LaFrida is a feast for the senses as well as the palate, built in homage to the great Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. With uber-talented 33-year-old Chef Anaisa Guevara at the helm, LaFrida has evolved into a paragon of adventurous Mexican cuisine. Guevara has infused her deep reverence for Mexican cookery into her dishes, injecting contemporary flair into classic recipes. Diners can delight in Chef Anaisa’s eclectic creations while enjoying live music, soothing Pacific breezes, and a romantic ambience. This temple of gastronomy is also a tribute to an iconic Mexican artist whose vision of beauty, culture, and identity continues to inspire art lovers around the world. The candlelit room is defined by reproductions of Kahlo’s paintings, traditional Tehuana dresses, hand-blown glass hearts, and calaveras Catrinas (skeleton figurines).

Guevara is also designing the menu and will oversee the debut of a second LaFrida at the soon-to-open Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende. In a well-preserved colonial city in Mexico’s central highlands known for its culture and dining, LaFrida, with its colorful décor and Venetian mirrors, will offer a show in coals and fire and provide an unparalleled gastronomic experience. Chef Anaisa Guevara explained that “every dish tells a story. Our goal is to serve flavors that evoke memories while introducing guests to something new.”

Casa 46: The Culinary Jewel of Mazatlán

Casa 46, the culinary jewel of Mazatlán, occupies a historic residence overlooking a beloved plaza circa 1837 and is an aesthetic and sensory experience not to be missed. The restaurant’s superb regional Mexican cuisine highlights traditional flavors with a touch of innovation. Gourmet dining, personalized service, and an extensive wine cellar are its hallmarks.

Casa 46 pays tribute to the founders of the city and to those who contributed their talents and efforts to bring fame and glory to Mazatlán. Located in the famous Casa Machado, renovated and refurbished with exacting attention to detail, Casa 46 has quickly become known as a culinary outpost in a port city renowned for its excellent dining.

“At Casa 46, we strive to capture the soul of Mexican cuisine in every dish. We combine traditional regional recipes—many inspired by my Oaxacan roots—with modern techniques to give diners not only remarkable flavors, but also a taste of history,” Chef Carlos Contreras said.

La Terraza, the main dining area, boasts a spectacular panoramic view of the Plaza Machado, which is lively at all times of the year, especially during the annual Carnival and Day of the Dead celebrations. Patrons are free to explore the museum-quality exhibits before or after dinner. At the entrance are images of distinguished personalities who participated in the economic development of the state of Sinaloa. The iconography details the impact made by the five foreign cultures (French, Spanish, German, Asian, and American) that forged the city’s personality.

The Cava, the carnival hall (decorated with framed pictures of former carnival queens), and the maritime hall each honor the different epochs and customs of Mazatlán culture. The Bar is a canteen with decor simulating a library, making it an ideal spot to watch sporting events, play poker or dominoes, and sample the finest spirits or artisanal cocktails with friends.

