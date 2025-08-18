The PGA TOUR-sanctioned Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will be played December 4-7, 2025

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (August 18, 2025) – The World Champions Cup, the PGA TOUR Champions global teams major golf competition, will return to the Tampa Bay area from December 4-7, 2025. The tournament today announced that Skechers, known as The Comfort Technology Company®, has been named the Title Sponsor and the Official Shoe of the event. In addition, Tampa-based Shriners Children’s was named Official Charity Partner. The tournament name, Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, will now reflect the sponsorship and partnership.

The event, inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, debuted in 2023 in Bradenton and was postponed in 2024 due to weather-related concerns. Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida, will host the tournament as Team International, Team USA, and Team Europe square off over three days of competition, renewing golf’s most storied rivalries while the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights.

“The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s featured incredible competition in its first year, and it was obvious from Day 1 how badly the players wanted to win and how they embraced the team format,” said Peter Jacobsen, Tournament Chairman for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. “Building on the momentum from the inaugural event, Skechers, Shriners Children’s and Feather Sound are ideal partners to elevate the event and truly solidify it as a must-see global golf tournament.”

“The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s mirrors our commitment to innovating the golf experience—from game-changing products to engaging top players in exciting new ways,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “As a global brand known for bringing Comfort that Performs to the course, we look forward to advancing the sport with the world’s best.”

Skechers’ on-site activation at the tournament will include an immersive pop-up shop and sponsorship of the Skechers VIP shared hospitality suite. These activations not only enhance the fan experience by offering exclusive access to premium hospitality and Skechers’ latest innovations but also underscore the brand’s dedication to elevating the tournament’s prestige. By creating engaging touchpoints for attendees, Skechers is helping to set a new standard for how brands can contribute to the excitement and success of this year’s event.

As the Official Charity Partner of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, Shriners Children’s will be the beneficiary of the event and host of the Shriners Children’s Celebrity Classic on Monday, December 1. Their involvement extends as Official Sponsor of the Tournament Volunteer Program and Volunteer Headquarters.

“We are proud to partner with this prestigious and first-of-its-kind golf tournament,” said Dr. Leslie D. Stewart, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shriners Children’s. “Shriners Children’s has enjoyed many years as a partner of the PGA TOUR, and we are thrilled to be involved with this tournament right in our own backyard. The golf community has been a strong supporter of our mission to change lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education.”

Feather Sound, a par-72, 7,332-yard championship course, is one of the most challenging layouts in the Tampa Bay area and is centrally located between Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa, adjacent to Carillon Park. It has been ranked as one of the top five private clubs in Tampa Bay. Last year, Feather Sound hosted the Aramco Team Series, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

“Bringing the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s to Feather Sound this December will offer an amazing opportunity for golf fans in our community and beyond to watch the greats of the game up close and personal,” said Dale Schmidt, Owner of Feather Sound Country Club. “It’s exciting to know that athletes who are in the World Golf Hall of Fame, players who have won major championships and golfers who have been stars of the professional game for so many years will be walking our fairways later this year.”

Added Miller Brady, President of PGA TOUR Champions: “We are excited to bring the top players from the PGA TOUR Champions to an area that is passionate about golf. Feather Sound will be an excellent venue to test the world’s best players. Having the support of a global brand like Skechers and having Shriners Children’s as a charity partner will only elevate the tournament in its second year. We look forward to bringing that excitement to the Tampa Bay area this December.”

ABC and ESPN will serve as the exclusive television homes of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. Coverage will air on ESPN on Thursday, December 4 and Friday, December 5, as well as on ABC on Sunday, December 7.

“The spirit and passion of a global team tournament is unmistaken,” said Tim Bunnell, Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisition at ESPN. “ESPN is proud to support the growth and development of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s and help bring the event to the next level.”

Team USA won the inaugural tournament in nail-biting fashion, as its 221 points was just two points better than Team International’s tally over the three-day event. Team Europe was third with 208. The 21 players that participated in the 2023 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s (as either player, captain or assistant captain) have combined for 49 majors across the PGA TOUR (15) and PGA TOUR Champions (34). Team USA included Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, David Toms, Jerry Kelly, Justin Leonard and Brett Quigley. Team Europe was made up of Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Robert Karlsson and Alex Čejka. Team International featured Ernie Els, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Steven Alker, Stephen Ames and K.J. Choi.

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is a three-team, three-day competition contested across nine-hole matches featuring team formats and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in each of the event’s 24 matches.

Tickets for the 2025 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will go on sale soon. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to sponsorship@worldchampionscup.com. For more information visit worldchampionscup.com.

###

About Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s

Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is officially sanctioned by PGA TOUR Champions and debuted in 2023 as a first-of-its-kind three-team international golf competition. Airing on ABC and ESPN, Team USA, Team International and Team Europe will square off over three days of competition. The annual tournament is contested across nine-hole matches featuring team formats and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in the event’s 24 matches. Each of the three teams competing consists of six players, including a Playing Captain. Inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, the tournament renews some of the game’s most storied rivalries as the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights. More information is available at WorldChampionsCup.com, on Twitter (@WorldChampsCup) and on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldChampionsCup).

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions from routine injuries to complex conditions including scoliosis and other spine disorders, sports injuries and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; burn injuries; and cleft lip and palate. We also offer specialized services including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential.

In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About Feather Sound

Feather Sound Country Club, located in the beautiful Tampa Bay Area of Clearwater, Florida, is set to host the PGA TOUR Champions’ prestigious Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, creating an exciting event for golf enthusiasts. This championship course measures an impressive 7,332 yards with a par of 72, renowned for its stunning scenery and meticulously manicured greens, providing a challenging yet exhilarating experience for players of all skill levels. With its picturesque views and a rich history of hosting elite tournaments, Feather Sound is the perfect backdrop for thrilling competition and unforgettable moments. Visit www.fscc.club for more information.

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in the creation of ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. Its industry-leading team offers expert insights in content marketing, customer engagement, experiential marketing, hospitality, production and sponsorship consulting. The Chicago-based agency also owns the APP TOUR, the largest and only sanctioned professional pickleball league, and also owns and operates events across the professional and collegiate sports landscape, including basketball, football, golf, pickleball and volleyball. In addition to launching and operating the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Classic, Intersport is the proud operator of other world-class, ground-breaking golf properties such as The Jackson T. Stephens Cup, THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational and the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. Intersport has been headquartered in Chicago since its inception in 1985, with additional offices in Detroit, New York and Tampa. Learn more at www.intersport.global and on social media (LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook).

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter (@ChampionsTour), on Instagram (@pgatourchampions) and on TikTok (pgatourchampions).



