Five Iron Seaport mixes golf with family, friendship, and fun

With championship teams across a landscape of professional, collegiate, and amateur athletics, the City of Boston has staked its claim as the true hub of sports nationally. Building on that, the golf and entertainment scene in the city just got even better.

This past June, Five Iron Golf opened its second Boston location, a 16,000 square foot facility located in the city’s Seaport district. The new venue takes sports and entertainment to new heights. Characterized by high performance golf and high energy social entertainment, Five Iron Seaport offers Trackman technology and professional coaching mixed with a sports bar, food and drink specials, and special events in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Jared Solomon is the co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. Since 2017, he has guided its expansion from a single New York City location to over 30 venues worldwide, with more than 50 in development. The Pennsylvania native wants Five Iron Golf to be synonymous with dynamic art-infused spaces, hospitality-driven service, and bold designs that foster community and make golf more accessible to all.

“Boston has shown up for us in a big way,” says Solomon. “Opening in Seaport gives us the chance to expand what makes Five Iron special: tour-level golf technology, great food and drink, and an atmosphere that brings people together.

“In a neighborhood packed with entertainment options, we stand out by offering something for everyone whether you’re refining your game, hosting a birthday party, or discovering golf for the first time. It’s a place that truly spans generations, interest levels, and occasions.”

Co-founders Jared Solomon and Nora Dunnan set out to create a space where golfers could sharpen their skills with the same technology used by the pros, while also welcoming newcomers and groups of friends. What began as four simulators on 5th Avenue in New York City’s Flatiron District has since grown into a global indoor golf and entertainment brand, with more than 35 locations across five countries.

So exactly what will patrons see and be able to enjoy at the facility? At Five Iron Golf Seaport, guests will find 15 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators featuring more than 300 world-renowned courses including Bethpage Black, Pebble Beach, and St. Andrews. Each simulator is equipped with multi-angle video replay and tour-level analytics, delivering the same tools the pros use. In addition, Five Iron Seaport offers Callaway Tour Fitting services for players seeking a professional-level club fitting experience. The simulators also feature fun games for all levels, including multisport experiences like soccer and dodgeball for those who’d rather skip the golf club.

The underlying goal of Five Iron Seaport is to blend technology, hospitality, and entertainment into one dynamic environment, from duckpin bowling, interactive darts, and a sports bar atmosphere to a full-service restaurant, craft cocktails, and an elevated menu.

Golf lessons are available with certified coaches for juniors and adults, and players can join the world’s largest indoor golf league. “Our mission is to break down barriers to the game by creating a welcoming space for everyone,” says Solomon. “We aim to provide experienced golfers with the tools to improve, while also giving beginners, families, and social groups a comfortable entry point into golf. At the same time, we want to redefine what an entertainment venue can be — whether it’s a date night, an outing with family, or a solo session that fits into an active lifestyle and busy schedule, any age, any time of day.”

Five Iron’s first Boston location opened in 2023 in Government Center, a downtown area of the city packed with business offices creating a steady flow of players and patrons. The Seaport location is designed to expand the brand’s footprint into one of most popular and energetic sections of Boston.

The Seaport is one of Boston’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, buzzing with food, nightlife, and experiences that bring people together. Five Iron Seaport was designed to add to that energy, offering a spot where you don’t have to leave the neighborhood to find a great night out — a place where sports, socializing, and hospitality all come together under one roof.

“Seasoned golfers will find precision and performance with simulators that let them play world-famous courses, paired with memberships that offer real value — from discounts on lessons, Callaway fittings, and league play,” says Dunnan. “At the same time, beginners or casual golfers can learn in a supportive, low-pressure setting, or skip the practice altogether and just enjoy the 19th hole — our restaurant, bar, happy hour, and leisure games. It’s a place where people can get in a round of golf, sneak away for a lunch break session, or hit happy hour after work. With hours from early mornings at 6:00 a.m. through late nights past midnight, Five Iron makes golf feel approachable, social, and fun.”

There are innumerable indoor golf facilities popping up across the eastern seaboard, so what separates Five Iron Golf from the pack? “We differentiate ourselves through a combination of tour-level technology, world-class hospitality, and dynamic spaces that double as a destination for play and socializing,” explains Dunnan. “Our simulators deliver accuracy and entertainment, while our coaching team of more than 85 certified professionals supports players looking to sharpen their game. Five Iron is just as much about the scene off the tee — street art on the walls, modern furniture, and an energetic lounge setting that makes it a go-to spot for happy hour, private parties, and nights out. We also feature robust women’s programs, inclusive leagues, and a culture where competition meets camaraderie. Whether you’re working on your swing or raising a glass with friends, Five Iron is built to bring people together.”

John Molori is an award-winning author, columnist, and multimedia personality. Facebook @John Molori, Twitter @MoloriMedia, Instagram @johnmolori. Email John at molorimedia@gmail.com.



