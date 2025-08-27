Introducing the Game-Changing CBZ Wedge from Cleveland Golf

Ever wanted golf gear that truly sets the standard? Look no further than the all-new CBZ Wedge from Cleveland Golf.

Game Improving Design With Z-Alloy

This isn’t your ordinary gear. Trust me! Cleveland Golf is blending the feel of traditional blade wedges and the forgiveness of cavity back design in their latest gem – CBZ wedge. But that’s not all. This time, they’re bringing in a whole new material – Z-Alloy – into a cavity back design, marking a paramount leap in golf gear technology.

Why Z-Alloy is a Big Deal

Z-Alloy was developed exclusively by Cleveland Golf to make your game stand out. This steel formula is softer and lighter yet all about performance. You can feel it in every swing, every impact. The CBZ wedges crafted from this alloy are softer than their predecessors – CBX 4 ZipCore – by a whopping 25%. But don’t mistake that for a compromise on durability or responsiveness. It’s the Cleveland Golf quality that you’ve come to trust. Remember: this is performance designed to outdo the run-of-the-mill 431 stainless steel.

Unleashing Unprecedented Feel And Feedback

No more settling for less when it comes to feel and feedback. The introduction of Z-Alloy promises tour-level feedback, a privilege traditionally enjoyed only by blade wedge players. Wait till you experience the difference! I guarantee that it’s going to redefine your game and expectations.

Extra Forgiveness, Extra Consistency

Cleveland Golf is taking the same philosophy that won over 87% of golfers – according to a recent survey of theirs – and applying it to their short game. The result? The CBZ Wedge. Now, get the soft feel, greenside versatility, and unprecedented forgiveness that Cleveland Golf has become synonymous with.

Say Hello to Performance-Driven DNA

Every single CBZ Wedge has been crafted with ‘performance’ at the heart of the design philosophy. The wedge draws on the proven DNA of the acclaimed RTZ Wedge, with the signature ZipCore technology that brings the Center of Gravity closer to your impact zone. This means improved control, MOI, and spin. To top it all off, get consistent contact and spin through debris and turf with the UltiZip grooves feature. Oh, did I mention the HydraZip feature for enhanced spin in wet or challenging conditions? This baby has it all!

Catering to Every Player’s Need

With the Full-Face design option, expect more spin on off-center shots. For those willing to push the limit with some open-face shots, there are full-face, hosel-to-toe grooves, and a large high-toe area. The sole grind has been painstakingly selected by Cleveland Golf for each loft thereby ensuring optimal performance, irrespective of the model you go for be it the CBZ or the CBZ Full-Face.

Create Your Style

Want to customize your gear? Cleveland Golf has you covered. Adding a personal touch to your gear is now as easy as adding custom skin designs, special paintfill, or engravings. That’s right – performance with a side of personality!

What’s The Price?

We know, we know, all these game-changing features must come at a price right? But don’t worry, Cleveland Golf has ensured that you get to enjoy these features and benefits without breaking the bank. The CBZ and CBZ Full-Face Wedges come with a price tag of just $169.99.

Ready to Revolutionize Your Game?

If all these features have you excited and you can’t wait to experience these groundbreaking innovations, click here now! Get the CBZ Wedge and prepare to experience golf like never before. Remember, you will never know how truly satisfying a game of golf can be until you try the CBZ Wedge. See you at the greens!