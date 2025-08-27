A Golf Enthusiast’s Battle Against Stage IV Cancer

Meet Dave. Dave Worden is an avid golfer who is now facing a different kind of challenge, something far from the tees and greens of his favorite game – he’s currently battling stage IV metastatic melanoma. His experience has given him an acute awareness of the lack of seriousness many golfers attribute to skin cancer. But this isn’t a story of despair; it’s one of resilience, hope, and an unwavering spirit to live the best life possible while facing a life-changing disease.

The Journey Begins

When Dave got his cancer diagnosis, he knew he had to find the best place to fight this fearsome enemy. This took him to the acclaimed Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he quickly realized this was where he needed to be. He shares that everyone at the institute treated him with the compassion and respect that are so essential when dealing with such a life-altering event.

A Story of Hope and Strength

But Dave didn’t want to keep his journey to himself. He realized his strength and experience could inspire others and decided to turn his love for golf into an opportunity to raise funds and awareness about skin cancer. He rallied his spirit and positive attitude and created a beacon of hope for fellow cancer fighters. With this in mind, the Dave Worden Classic was born in 2020, through an entity known as Jimmy Fund Golf presented by Mohegan Sun.

Journey to a Cause: Jimmy Fund Golf

The inaugural tournament not only brought golfers together but aimed to boost melanoma research at Dana-Farber, spread the message about skin cancer risks and importance of early detection, and educate the attendees about potential treatment options.

Join the Fight Against Cancer

You too can be part of Dave’s cause and help make a difference. You can organize your own tournament, or perhaps, participate in an existing one. If you’re unable to make it to the course, you can still contribute by becoming a sponsor.

Why the Fight Continues

Although his journey has been tough, Dave not only looks at his own battle but recognizes the wider implications. Almost everyone’s life has been impacted by cancer in some horrendous way. This realization pushed Dave to contribute in a significant way to cancer research at Dana-Farber.

His indebtedness to the team at Dana-Farber and the care he’s received there is evident in his words, “I owe my life to the team and tremendous care I receive at Dana-Farber. I’m never giving up.”

A Call to Action

In the game of life, we all need to help each other. Whether it’s cheering for someone as they fight their battle or contributing to resources that provide aid, every little bit helps. Join us – be a part of this cause, help us fight cancer with Jimmy Fund Golf. Your support could mean a new beginning for someone. Dave started this journey with golf and hope, let’s continue this game together.



