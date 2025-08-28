Benton Harbor, Mich. – Harbor Shores, the Lake Michigan shoreline golf destination with its Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course, announces the opening of its next golf attraction, the Wee Course. This new short pitch-and-putt course, designed by Hall of Fame golfer and 2014 and 2015 KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion, Colin Montgomerie, will open for limited preview play Labor Day weekend. Kids will play for free, and youth programming will be a priority.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this special project with Harbor Shores, a place and community I hold close to my heart,” said Montgomerie. “The Wee Course is more than just a golf amenity—it’s a gathering place for every generation. Having seen how short courses bring people together around the world, especially in Scotland, I know this course will create the same sense of community here. With nine holes that can be played in under an hour, resort guests, families, and youth will find it a fun, affordable way to spend time outdoors, away from screens, while learning the values and etiquette that make golf so special. It’s an investment in both the game and the community that will pay dividends for generations.”

Montgomerie designed the five-acre, nine-hole Wee Course with fun in mind. The total yardage ranges from just 275 yards to 500 yards. It will consist of short yardage holes from 20 yards up to 80 yards or less with green complexes modeled after the nine most iconic holes of the current Jack Nicklaus layout. This includes the 7th hole that features a miniature version of Nicklaus’s famous 10th green, the site of one of the wildest putts ever made by him.

The Wee Course features a combination of two sets of tee markers, allowing the option to play 18 holes. The longer tees (blue) feature more angles and challenging pitch shots or choose the forward tees (white) for shorter pitch shots, perfect for kids and beginners. Golfers can also use a putter from the forward tees on every hole, creating some exciting shots over slopes and hills on their way to the flag. Playing a combination of both sets of tees can also offer a fun golfing option.

This is an exciting new chapter for Harbor Shores and its continued commitment to the community, according to Joshua Doxtator, PGA General Manager for Harbor Shores.

“Growing the game is at the heart of what we do and making the game affordable and accessible for all is the real vision behind the Wee Course,” said Doxtator. “The excitement and anticipation in the community has been electric. From novice to skilled players, the Wee Course provides entertainment value never seen before in SW Michigan. Colin has been exceptional to work with, and his understanding of community impact has been designed into the entire project.”

The Wee Course is also complemented by the new 18-hole Highlands Greens Putting Course. Inspired by similar attractions at St. Andrews and Pinehurst, this fun 15,000 square foot putting attraction and Wee Course will have lighting, music, and food and beverage with Monty’s Place, where fire pits, and casual seating for up to 60 make it a great community gathering space.

The Wee Course pricing will start at $30 for nine holes, $40 for 18 holes and $50 for all-day access, which will include the putting course. Kids under 12 with an adult will be complimentary, and juniors ages 13-17 are $20 with an adult. Season passes will also be available.

Jeff Fettig, former chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation and a leading contributor through the Fettig Family Foundation, and the visionary behind this Harbor Shores expansion, sees this amenity having a major impact on the youth in the community.

“The opening of the Wee Course is another milestone in our mission to make Harbor Shores a true catalyst for community growth,” said Fettig. “This project is about more than golf—it’s about inspiring the next generation. With support for programs like First Tee Benton Harbor and the Boys and Girls Clubs, First Robotics, as well as our three local public-school foundations, we’re creating a place where area youth can learn, grow, and experience the game in a fun and accessible way. The design, with multiple tee options and lighting for evening play, ensures this course will be a gathering place for families, friends, resort guests, and the entire community. We couldn’t be more excited about the impact it will have, both today and in seeding the future.”

This new family-focused amenity at Harbor Shores received support from multiple corporate sponsors, including the Whirlpool Foundation, Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital, Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Plant Foundation, and United Federal Credit Union, as well as a number of individual donors. The Wee Course emphasizes youth programming and builds on the success of the annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event. This event provides $3M+ in funding annually to community youth. Over its 22-year history, this event has raised over $37 million and positively impacts more than 10,000 local youth each year.

Doxtator has seen firsthand the incredible support from the community and is excited to share the Wee Course with both golf enthusiasts and non-players. “Our ability to continue to grow the game has expanded tenfold. Through innovative programming and special events like putting leagues, junior leagues, mixed and late-night leagues, the Wee Course will have something to offer everyone.”

This new golf amenity is just one of many exciting developments in the community, including an outdoor park along the canal on Riverview Drive and the continued expansion of walking and bike trails.

About Harbor Shores

Harbor Shores, the long-time site of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (2012-2024), is the premier golf, resort, beach destination, and waterfront community in Southwest Michigan located just 90 minutes east of Chicago in Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, Michigan. More than 75 years ago, Benton Harbor became a booming industrial town. During World War II, global home appliance leader Whirlpool Corporation transformed its plants and factories into F.D.R.’s arsenal of democracy, manufacturing components for fighter planes. The town then evolved into a vibrant manufacturing center in the 1950s and 60s only to see it all disappear over the next two decades.

Harbor Shores and the development of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and the new Wee Course continues to impact the Benton Harbor community. Golf has always been the core component of the development on the shores of Lake Michigan and the Paw Paw River and stands as a remarkable testament to a vision made possible by $900 million in strategic investments, a collective set of projects with collaborating community leaders and organizations, all led by the Whirlpool Foundation and its benefactor Whirlpool Corporation.

The award-winning Harbor Shores golf course winds through a variety of terrain including wetlands, riverside and hardwood forest and offers stunning views of Lake Michigan from lakeside holes. The 550-acre residential, golf, recreational and waterfront community features world-class amenities, including a marina village and river walk, town center with restaurants and shops, health and fitness center, deep water marina, the four-star Inn at Harbor Shores hotel and spa, golf villas, miles of recreational trails and rivers, and acres of parks and green space. Visit www.harborshoresresort.com.