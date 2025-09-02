Although summer has only been here a little more than a week, blink twice and the leaves will start falling off the trees, foretelling yet another winter.

For New England golfers, this means several months of putting their passion on hold while Mother Nature does her thing.

Therefore, it is never too soon to start planning a winter golf getaway. Keep reading as we explore some of the top golf resorts in Arizona and discuss why it’s the perfect location for New Englanders to keep their game sharp during the colder months.

Why Choose Arizona for a Winter Golf Escape?

It’s all about the weather when planning a winter golf escape. That makes warm-weather areas such as Hilton Head and Palm Beach favorites for those looking for a break from the frigid New England winter.

However, unlike these venues, Arizona–particularly the Phoenix Metropolitan Area–offers one additional perk: a desert climate that comes with a near-zero chance of precipitation-related challenges. Combined with the stunning saguaro cacti and mountainous backdrop, it is no surprise that Arizona is atop most golfers’ lists of dream winter getaways.

Beyond the beautiful weather, the area offers plenty to enjoy off the course as well. From mouth-watering Southwestern cuisine to some of the finest luxury vacation rentals Scottsdale and Phoenix has to offer, the region provides everything Northeasterners could want for a stylish and unforgettable golf getaway.

Top Arizona Courses to Consider

With over 200 golf courses in the greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area, there is no shortage of golf resorts from which to choose. Here are a few of the most renowned.

Troon North Golf Club

Golfers love the challenging layout and stunning desert scenery of Troon North. The club is divided between two highly-rated courses: Monument and Pinnacle. Each of these features meticulously maintained fairways and pristine greens for top-notch playability. For those looking to sharpen their game between rounds, Troon North offers some of the best practice facilities in Arizona, with a full-length driving range, putting green, and chipping area.

Grayhawk Golf Club

Grayhawk features two of the most prestigious championship venues in Arizona in the Raptor and Talon courses, allowing it to play host to numerous NCAA and PGA events over the years. It is a favorite winter facility for numerous PGA professionals–Phil Mickelson, in particular. The “Swinging Bridge” hole (Talon 11th) is one of the most iconic in America. A two-tiered green set against a box canyon, players must cross a swinging bridge to access the back portion of the hole, providing the ultimate intersection of challenge and scenery. Grayhawk is also known for its elite lifestyle amenities, featuring multiple dining options and well-stocked pro shop and trading company.

TPC Scottsdale

If top-notch playability is the priority, then TPC Scottsdale takes the cake. Both its Stadium and Champions course are maintained to PGA Tour standards year-round. Home to the Waste Management Phoenix Open–the most heavily attended golfing event in the world–TPC Scottsdale is arguably the most well-known venue in the Arizona golf scene. In addition to its courses, the club also has top-notch practice facilities for those looking to hone their game, including a driving range, putting green, and short-game areas.

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club

We-Ko-Pa is all about the desert vibes. Its Cholla and Saguaro courses offer some of the most unique views in the Phoenix golf scene. With stunning mountain and desert landscapes, We-Ko-Pa is the ultimate contrast to the cold New England winter. What’s more: there is no housing or development anywhere along the fairway, offering one of the purest desert golfing experiences in The Valley. With convenient 90-day advance booking windows, it is a great option for large groups wanting to guarantee a tee time. While its courses are far from novice, many guests feel a bit more of a laid back vibe at We-Ko-Pa than at some of the other resorts in the area.

Winter: Peak Season for Golf in Arizona

One thing to keep in mind about traveling to Arizona in the winter is that it is peak season at the golf resorts. While this is great news for those who like to be at the center of the action–and possibly rub shoulders with some legends of the game–it does create some challenges.

First, getting a tee time may be more difficult. It is definitely worthwhile to get in at the opening of your preferred resort’s booking window. This is usually 14-30 days in advance, but can be as much as 90 days. Check on the course’s website for more detailed information about early booking.

Travel may also be a bit more expensive during peak season. To help defray some of the cost and inconvenience of carrying a golf bag through the airport, some travelers are opting for golf club rental services. In addition to avoiding baggage fees and the stress of an airline losing a golf bag, club rentals can give golfers the opportunity to experiment with new equipment and try out any sought-after clubs before buying them.

Escape the New England Winter with an Arizona Golf Getaway

With warm weather, stunning accommodations, and hundreds of premier courses, Arizona is the perfect destination for New Englanders looking to keep their golf game sharp during the winter. Don’t wait: choose your preferred resort and book your Arizona golf-cation today. For more of the latest trends in the New England golf scene, explore the content at Northeast Golf for the leading insights in the region!





