A New Chapter for McLemore: Introducing the Keep National Membership

If you are a golf enthusiast or an adventurer looking for a new experience, you should turn your attention to McLemore. Perched upon the scenic Lookout Mountain in Georgia, McLemore is famed as a premiere golf club and resort destination. This time, it’s making waves with its latest offering – The Keep National Membership.

Experience the Marvel called The Keep

Picture yourself on a mountaintop headlands course, playing across five cliffside holes overlooking a breathtaking view of McLemore Cove. This is what the Keep promises. Designed masterfully by Bill Bergin and Rees Jones, this new golf course is quickly becoming one of America’s most sought-after golf destinations.

But The Keep is not just any golf course. It’s part of a vibrant community at McLemore, an escape where luxury intertwines with the rugged natural beauty of nature.

Become a Part of the McLemore Community

The Keep National Membership opens this experience up to individuals who live outside a 200-mile radius from The Keep. This exclusive membership gives you full access to the golf course, preferred tee times and advanced booking opportunities. If you are a fan of golf, or just the admirer of good living, you might want the privilege of this membership.

Membership Benefits and Privileges

The perks of being a Keep National Member are many. Apart from unlimited golf course access, members can also enjoy unlimited practice facility access, special rates for their guests on top of an invitation to McLemore’s signature events. And that’s not all. The off-the-course benefits include special rates for dining, spa services, and lodging at the exquisite Cloudland at McLemore Resort and the McLemore pro shop.

The membership is currently limited to 79 members, making it a truly unique and exclusive opportunity. However, McLemore might raise the number to 125 depending on the demand. The initiation fee for joining is $50,000 with an annual fee of $3,000. What’s great is that the membership privileges extend to spouses, children, their spouses, and even grandchildren up to the age of 25 when accompanied by the member.

A World of Opportunities at Cloudland

McLemore is not just about golf; it’s a full-on destination. In 2024, McLemore introduced us to a fabulous addition to their offerings – Cloudland. This incredible hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, provides guests with breathtaking views of the North Georgia mountains. Guests staying here can enjoy a plethora of amenities, including four top-grade restaurants and bars, a cliff-edge infinity pool and bar, as well as a full-service spa.

One restaurant to look out for is the Auld Alliance, the only establishment in the US that brings the rich flavors of Scottish and French cuisine together under one roof. So, when you are done with your round of golf for the day, you know where to head for an unforgettable dining experience.

Time to Embrace the McLemore Life

McLemore is not just a resort; it’s a lifestyle. With the Keep National Membership, you get an incredible opportunity to enjoy this peaceful community. A full calendar of social events, including the Songwriter Series, the Herbology Fire Cider Workshop, and many more, will keep you engaged.

So, if you are someone who enjoys a challenging golf game and cherishes the finer things in life, it’s time to contact the McLemore Golf Sales team and consider joining The Keep National Membership. Indulge yourself, bring your golf game to new heights, and savor the good life at McLemore!

To learn more, visit the official McLemore website or get in touch with their team at (800) 329-8154.