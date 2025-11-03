Expansions and renovations are complete at The Club at Starr Pass in Tucson, and the results are stunning. The new clubhouse is spacious and modern from the refreshed locker rooms to the fully equipped, 3,000-square-foot golf shop.

At the Grand Reopening press conference, Membership Director Sydney Bryan, unveiled the club’s new logo: a star above a roadrunner. This emblem plays tribute to Richard Starr, the pioneer who blazed a stagecoach trail in 1884, a century before the club opened. His original pass ran directly through what is now the sixth fairway of the former Coyote nine-hole course, which has been renamed Pioneer in his honor.

The former Rattler nine has been rechristened Gambler, fitting for its daring layout (with the occasional rattlesnake reminder still in the desert). The Palmer nine, designed by Arnie himself in 2005 was refreshed with the others this year, but its legendary name remains unchanged.

All 27 holes are now in pristine condition, featuring firm new greens, redefined bunkers, and an abundance of roadrunners darting between fairways while javelinas play hide and seek in the brush. Bentgrass has been replaced with TifEagle, ensuring smoother rolls and consistent year-round play. Bordering the Saguaro National Forest, the course layouts are both challenging and rewarding, framed by spectacular desert vistas.

David Stout, Troon’s VP of Science and Agronomy explained how the desert had slowly encroached upon the original designs over the decades. The team removed buffalo grass and other invasive species, achieving recertification as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, now home to 164 species. It was no easy feat, especially given the challenges of reclaimed water, and Stout credits Superintendent Alex McCallister for the accomplishment. They essentially rolled the clock back to the 80s original designs.

To mark the milestone, and in synch with the movie’s 40th anniversary, Back to the Future was the theme for the members and VIPs reopening party. Guests arrived dressed in their favorite decade’s fashion to mingle through the ribbon cutting, and sip and savor the new concoctions from Creosote — Sonoran Kitchen & Cocktails. A DJ kept the patio lively beneath the enormous new logo projected onto the mountain above the 18th green where a glow ball contest lit up the night.

General Manager David Loomis reflected on the transformation, noting how the once dark and hidden bar has been replaced with a bright, wide-open design looking out to the patio, 18th green and desert mountain views beyond. It is scenic and entertaining. With experience at Doral, White Witch in Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands, Loomis knows the importance of pairing luxury with scenery. The Club at Starr Pass is perfectly positioned to welcome members, guests, the Tucson and global community for daily gatherings and special events.

Managed by Troon Privé, the two-year restoration blends the club’s rich heritage with modern luxury. Rob DeMore, Troon Privé’s Executive VP, expressed his pride in preserving a venue that once hosted the PGA Tour for nine years, including the moment when young Phil Mickelson claimed the Conquistador Helmet trophy as an amateur.

History may repeat itself when the PGA TOUR returns in December 2025. Starr Pass will host Stage 2 of PGA TOUR Q-School, where the next generation of golfers will compete for their shot at TOUR status and another golf star could emerge.

Stay and Play

Nestled against the desert mountains, the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass resort offers a striking balance of desert serenity and city sparkle. On one side, towering saguaros stand sentinel. On the other side, a tiered complex of restaurants and pools glow against the twinkling city and star lights.

Mornings are greeted with a daily ritual on the Salud Terrace featuring a Native American flautist, sage prayer tie burning, and eagle feather blessing. The scent of sweet sage continually wafts throughout the Sonoran retreat. Despite its remote, serene setting, Starr Pass is only minutes from downtown Tucson and the airport.

Guests enjoy upscale amenities including multiple restaurants, a boutique gift shop, a Lazy River, the Reflections Pool, jacuzzi, a fitness center and a full-service spa. Resort fees include shuttle service to golf, with access to the driving range, included rental clubs and a daily group golf clinic at 11am. Shuttles also run to the nearby Mercado District at posted times.

Guests may join a guided morning hike on the Lorraine Lee Trail, embark on cultural excursions, or enjoy a range of daily activities. Evenings gather everyone back to Salud Terrace for a complimentary tequila toast and Pancho Villa story.

Room renovations are underway, blending old Southwest charm with a fresh contemporary style. Whether new or classic, every room offers a comfortable, calm home away from home.

Starr Pass once again shines as the premier mountain desert spot to serve the local community and visitors from around the world. https://www.theclubatstarrpass.com/