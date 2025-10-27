Exploring Temecula

In Temecula, California, the hills hum with two passions – wine and golf. Over the past dozen years, the region’s repertoire of wineries has expanded and flourished. Slopes are patterned with tidy rows of vines – each stake supporting grapes and livelihoods. Among the fifty wineries, Carter Estate Winery and Resort bubbles to the top with its lively, award-winning méthode champenoise sparkling wines as well as stunning stills.

South Coast Winery Resort is Carter’s sister property across the street and guests are shuttled between the resorts so they can enjoy all amenities. It hosts a Rhythm on the Vine concert series and our stay at Carter Estate Winery and Resort happened to coincide with a performance by Queen Nation. Their music still rings in our ears: “We are the Champions” – befitting of South Coast and Carter Estate Winery and Resorts. Queen Nation has found plenty of “someone to love” there.

The Bungalow Experience

After the music faded, we retreated to our bungalow, one of sixty at Carter Estate Winery and Resort, each serenely decorated and equipped with a cozy fireplace and soaking tub with bath crystals. The sweetest spot was on the terrace, steps from the vineyard, gazing toward a mountain scape dusted with early October snow. Morning coffee came with the sights and whispers of hot air balloons filling, lifting, and landing. Carter Estate’s own design touched down nearby within its 112-acre confines.

Wine Tasting and Dining

We strolled along those acres of vineyards and through the olive grove to the Carter Estate Tasting Room, where gigantic windows reveal both the sweeping views outside and the hum of winemaking operations inside. The Tasting Room offers gifts galore, a full bar, snacks and a five-glass tasting for $30. Multiple options of eight varietals make it difficult to choose but since sparkling is their specialty, at least one glass is a must. Alice’s favorite sparkling was the Brut Rosé, crisp and refreshing on a sunny afternoon, while Danny preferred the Cuvée Prestige. We both said oui, oui, que Syrah, Syrah to the Syrah.

After tasting, guests can relax by the pool and order from the grill or cross the street to The Vineyard Rose Restaurant at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa for fine dining. The slow-braised short ribs were tender atop creamy polenta and spiced veggies, and the filet was cooked to perfection. Both paired beautifully with their bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve, which we carried into the Wine Club Veranda for the concert.

The Thrill of Golf

Beyond wining, dining, and ballooning, golf beckons at Pechanga Resort or Temecula Creek Golf Club. Pechanga’s Journey course was closed for overseeding, but we recall its fitting name from a dozen years ago – a thrilling ride through rugged canyons and ravines.

Temecula Creek Golf Club offers three distinct nines: Creek, Oaks, and Stonehouse. The Creek course is a friendly warm up while the Oaks rewards long hitters. Stonehouse, however, is a love it or hate it challenge – and we loved it from start to finish. Watching golfers confront the intimidating ninth green while waiting for the first tee box to clear is entertainment itself.

Stonehouse is a roller coaster ride with the sixth hole crossing a deep wide chasm from the elevated tips contrasting with the previous par 3 uphill that plays two clubs longer without the wind and longer still with. Each hole tells its own story, culminating in the historic Stone House off the seventh green – a former 1880s granite miners’ bunkhouse, now a charming wedding and event venue.

The Stonehouse Course was up, down and all-around fun with our Murietta siblings Jim and Denise who recently discovered the joy of couple’s golf after fifty years of marriage. On the driving range, we met another couple from Padre Island celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. They prefer Temecula Wine Valley to Napa and after chatting with “Freddie Mercury” himself, invited him to their vow renewal before buying tickets to his Queen Nation concert. Coincidentally, we were dancing the night away at the same event – our very own Temecula Rhapsody.