TGL Presented by SoFi Ramps Up for Season 2

The summer heat might be fading but things are heating up on the virtual fairway. I’m beyond excited to share that our favorite team golf league – TGL presented by SoFi – is readying to strike its second tournament! There are a lot of grand enhancements heading our way with TGL’s Season 2 – and they’re just making the kick-off at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 28 extraordinarily exciting!

About Season 2: An Unmissable Face-Off

This season kicks off with a replay of last season’s thrilling finals. Now we’ll see New York Golf Club and the defending champions—Atlanta Drive GC—lock horns again. And guess what? We’re going to catch the action live on ABC. Can you feel the anticipation for season 2? I know I can!

Enhancements in Season 2: Because Bigger is Better

Our friends over at TGL have been busy bees. They’ve been studying data, analyzing tactics, and collecting player feedback from Season 1. And as a result, we’re in for a treat! Expect to see a slew of exciting updates.

GreenZone Expansion: The Grass Just Got Greener

The hub for all golfing acumen, the aerial battlefield, and the place that TGL resides in – The GreenZone, has undergone an earth-shattering overhaul. From larger greens and different slopes to more hole locations, the thrill of golf is bigger and better than ever. What’s more? The GreenZone also has larger bunkers and as an added bonus, the putting surface has grown by a whopping 38%.

Customized Holes: Epic Risk-Reward Challenges

To ramp up the thrill, the folks at TGL have put together a fresh line-up of holes – each one reimagined for the six hero TGL teams. The new hole designs promise more engaging gameplay, boasting both unique background and terrain. As such, players will need to take some high-stakes gambles that make their victories all the more memorable.

Improved Sightlines: Front-Row Action, Because Fans Matter

To ensure fans have a wholly immersive experience, ball-tracking camera towers have been moved for greater sightlines. Now, you’ll feel like you’re smack in the middle of the game, no matter where in the world you’re watching from.

As the Chief Technology Officer of TMRW Sports (TGL’s parent company), Andrew Macaulay says, these updates are part of a grand scheme to make Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi, a live wire of riveting excitement.

Final Thoughts

Amid the wind-ups of finals, remodels, and game-changing transformations, TGL presented by SoFi’s Season 2 is shaping up to be a spectacle unlike any other. As fans, we can look forward to experiencing drama, entertainment, and brilliant sporting competition. So gear up, for we’re in for an incredible ride this season.

And remember fellow golf enthusiasts, December 28 is a date to mark in your calendars. Be there or be square!

For the latest information on GreenZone enhancements and all news related to TGL presented by SoFi, stay tuned to the official website and make sure you’re following TGL on all social media channels.