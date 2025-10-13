In Arnold Palmer’s own words, “The whole idea behind Bay Hill was to create a special low-key place where both the members and guests would be made to feel comfortable and welcome.”

A Treasured Golf Destination

As rich in natural beauty as it is in golf lore, a renewed Bay Hill Club & Lodge offers the chance to walk in the footsteps of legends while enjoying top modern hospitality—exactly as Arnie intended. That holds true for the business groups, friends and families who visit Bay Hill each year, and for the best golfers in the world, who annually honor Palmer’s “play boldly” legacy by competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, a PGA TOUR Signature Event.

Host of Renowned Tournaments and Unpretentious Hospitality

Bay Hill has hosted the tournament since 1979, but you don’t need to be a world Top 10 to be treated like a pro here. Whether you’re a member of the private club or a Lodge guest, all visitors to Bay Hill receive the same excellent, unpretentious hospitality and enjoy the same amenities.

Enjoy Newly Renovated Rooms and More

Today, that includes newly renovated Lodge rooms and a reimagined Bay Window restaurant, among other improvements. There are newly appointed king and dual queen rooms, suites and junior suites, and six waterside guest cottages to accommodate groups of businessmen, friends, families or anyone who likes the conveniences of a home away from home.

An Oasis of Calm and Convenience

Easily accessed via Orlando’s international airport, and near to some of the world’s best theme parks, Bay Hill remains, as Palmer put it, “an oasis of calm in the midst of it all.” That’s largely thanks to the staff, who work to ensure that guests’ time here is as memorable and as comfortable as possible, just as Palmer expected.

Experience Our World-Class Facilities and Activities

However you spend your time at Bay Hill—in one of our meeting or conference rooms; on our Championship and Charger golf courses; on our world-class practice facility; at the fitness center or pool; playing pickleball or tennis; or on the lakes, enjoying watersports or a day cruise from our marina—you can end the day with a drink in our contemporary men’s locker room, with a meal at one of our on-site restaurants or with a cocktail in our members lounge. (Hint: Try Mr. Palmer’s favorite after-dinner drink, the Bay Hill Hummer.)

Next Steps

