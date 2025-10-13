Oceanfront resorts at Land’s End in Los Cabos ranked among the world’s best



Los Cabos, Mexico – Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort and Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort have been recognized for excellence in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards survey. The properties were selected by the publication’s readers (more than 757,000 readers cast their votes) in the “Top 20 Resorts in Western Mexico” category.



Nestled in a sheltered valley 15 minutes from lively Cabo San Lucas, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort has been substantially expanded and refined since its debut 20 years ago. Fronting a 2.5-mile stretch of pristine beach, this enchanting oasis at Land’s End was designed to showcase the beauty of the Baja Peninsula’s unique mountain-desert-ocean environment. Tranquil and romantic, the adults-only, all-inclusive resort hotel, featuring shaded beachfront cabanas and Armonia Spa, a sanctuary of wellness, is located within the exclusive residential development of Quivira Los Cabos.



The Towers at Pacifica, a deluxe “resort within a resort,” offers 47 elegant Club suites and rooms as well as unparalleled personalized services and amenities, including 24-hour butler service and access to the VIP Whale Watcher’s Lounge, where breaching whales can be observed during the winter months. Pacifica is five minutes from the epic Jack Nicklaus Signature course at Quivira Golf Club, a world-class layout that tiptoes along sheer granite cliffs high above the surging sea. The golf club offers exclusive access to Pueblo Bonito guests.



Peninsula, the resort’s signature restaurant, serves regional Baja cuisine prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Adjoining the restaurant is the open-air Peninsula Lounge, which features panoramic views of the sea, sky, and sand. Siempre, Pacifica’s all-day restaurant, is renowned for its Sunday Champagne Brunch.



Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, a family-friendly property terraced along a coastal bluff high above the beach and sea, welcomes guests to an oasis of lush gardens and stylish accommodations. The beautifully appointed suites at Sunset Beach, situated within hacienda-style villas, offer deluxe accommodations and ocean views from every room. The resort’s amenities include an award-winning Armonia Spa, The Market at Quivira (a culinary food hall with an enticing array of themed eateries), six swimming pools, and a deluxe all-inclusive plan. LaFrida, the hotel’s gourmet Mexican restaurant created to honor iconic artist Frida Kahlo, has flourished under the helm of head chef Anaisa Guevara, a rising star whose modern interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine have earned the candlelit dining room a devoted following. For unforgettable sunsets, the Sky Pool at Sunset Beach, a two-tiered infinity pool perched 250 feet above sea level, is the destination’s most Instagram-worthy spot.



As at Pacifica, guests enjoy exclusive access to Quivira Golf Club and its spectacular course, which offers more oceanfront exposure than any other venue in Los Cabos. The Sunset Beach Kids Club welcomes younger guests to enjoy arts and crafts, board games, pool games and movies. Siblings ages 12 to 19 gravitate to the hip, urban-themed Fun Lab, a lounge and recreation center built for teenagers that offers video games, pool tables, a movie and karaoke theater, plus a soda fountain that serves pizza, nachos and popcorn.



Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts is one of Mexico’s premier resort hotel and real estate firms. Starting with a single hotel in Mazatlán in 1987, the family-owned hospitality company has attracted a loyal following by consistently delivering great vacation experiences.



The results of the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards can be viewed at www.cntraveler.com.



About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts includes award-winning properties in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Each of the properties has its own personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.



In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone. The resorts are great for family vacations, wellness, and romantic getaways.



In 2025, Pueblo Bonito Vantage was unveiled. Positioned for the discerning, experienced traveler who seeks superior service, high-end design, and unique experiences, Pueblo Bonito Vantage offers a refined hospitality experience that includes upscale accommodations, oversized suites, enhanced amenities, impeccable 24-hour Vantage host service, and authentic experiences. The first two European plan properties include the 24-room Pueblo Bonito Vantage Mazatlán Centro Histórico, an intimate hideaway that combines vintage and modern elements, situated in Mazatlán’s historic colonial district and Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende, located within the District Corazón (the Heart District) in a traffic-free zone, a short walk (or free shuttle ride) from the city’s historic center.



For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito.