Sure, anyone who dreams of golfing in Ireland first thinks about the

spectacular seaside links courses that ring the island, as well they should,

since they are among the best in the world. Names like Ballybunion,

Carne, Waterville, Lahinch, Tralee, just to mention a few, have become as

synonymous with Irish links golf as Guinness is to Irish beer.

But, if you have the time, there is so much more to golf in Ireland. After

playing a few links courses and traveling no more than a few miles inland

from the dunes-lined coast, there are hundreds and hundreds of fine

parkland courses that await, like well-known Adare Manor and The K Club,

both of which have or will host the Ryder Cup matches. But there are

many, many more little known parkland golf clubs, especially in the

“sunny southeast” of the country. The southeast gets more sun and mild

weather than any other part of Ireland, but that certainly does not exclude

it from the cold, wind or rain that are the frequent companions of Irish golf.

My wife, Gale Donnelly, and I chose to rent a country cottage for a month

in that area near New Ross, between Waterford and Wexford, hoping for

fine conditions and a lot of play on local, little known courses.

Because there were still a few links courses I wanted to play before

settling in at the cottage, we flew into Shannon Airport, near Limerick, and

drove to the quaint little town of Tralee on the southwest coast. Before

building his course there in 1984, Arnold Palmer said, “I have never come

across a piece of land so ideally suited for the building of a golf course”.

The front nine was a so-so links experience, but the course came

magically alive on the back, riding the wild dunes up and down, through

nooks and crannies, with blind shots, long carries, perfect doglegs and

exquisitely contoured greens. Said Palmer: “I may have designed the first

nine, but surely God designed the back nine”. And we know who was the

better designer.

Waterville Links, dating to 1889, but reimagined by Irish designer Eddie

Hackett in 1973 and again by Sir Nick Faldo in 2006, is a classic. If only

these courses could all be played when the sky is clear blue, the sun is

shining and the breeze never exceeds a balmy 20 mph. Not to be the

case. We played in blustery, cold conditions, wearing all the clothes we

brought, topped by our waterproofs plus a wool hat stacked over a golf

cap. Not as much fun, BUT, this is Ireland after all and part of the

adventure of links golf.

Old Head Golf Links of Kinsale is built on a towering peninsula that

extends deeply south into the Atlantic, and is rimmed by cliffs that drop

1000 feet into the cold ocean below. Not a true links, since it’s built on

rocky soil, not sand, but it is one of the most spectacular courses in the

world. I was thwarted in playing it twice before – once by injury, once by

dense fog – so I was delighted to have a sunny day. Very windy and quite

chilly, but let’s not get picky. Holes cascade up and down along the edges

of this headland, leading to magnificent carries and amazing views. Down

below, puffins, gannets, fulmars and guillemots gracefully arced over the

frothing sea. The course is walking only and I had the pleasure of a

caddie, who tried in vain to direct my shotmaking. “Play it down, lad”, he

shouted to make himself heard over the punishing wind. I quietly smiled,

since it was the first time anyone had called me “lad” in over 50 years. My

ball, never interested in taking advice, ballooned into the breeze and

turned seaward, ne’er seen again.

Now it was time to head east to our country digs and settle in for a month

of quiet Irish living. It was almost like coming home, unpacking for the last

30 days of our journey. Our “home” at Warren Farm Guest Cottages

(warrenfarmIreland.com) in the tiny village of Whitechurch was perfect.

Patricia Knight, nee’ Warren and her husband Roger converted the

outbuildings from stables to cottages some 30 years ago. The land has

been in Patricia’s family for hundreds of years. Our cottage had two

bedrooms and every amenity we could want. Life was good! Time to play

some golf.

Preparing for the trip, I had researched all the courses within an hour’s

drive (that’s white-knuckled, completely stressed left-hand driving along

narrow and winding country lanes, not quite suitable for bicycles). “Failte

(welcome) Ireland”, through Tourism Ireland (www.ireland.com) publishes a

wonderful annually updated booklet, “Golf in Ireland” that lists every

course in the country, with all the pertinent contact information. All the

courses have websites, so it was easy to gather all the necessary

information for visitor play, availability. rates, buggy (cart) rental, etc.

Closest to “home” was the New Ross Golf Club in County Wexford, so we

thought it the perfect place to begin. Like many Irish courses that trace

their origin to the first three decades of the 20th century (similar to the

course building boom in the USA), NRGC was built in 1907 and improved

over the years. Originally 9 holes, it was expanded to 18 and redesigned

by Irish golf legend Des Smyth in 1995. Its multiple doglegs wind up and

down through gigantic pines, oaks and beeches, requiring precise shots to

avoid punch-outs from the trees.

The Borris Golf Club in Borris, County Carlow, had an absolutely charming

video on it’s website, so despite it being a 9-hole track, we thought it

would be a lot of fun to play. Each hole has two full sets of tees, widely

creative and divergent, making the second nine a very different

experience. No. 4/13 is actually two different par 3’s, one downhill, the

other up. Although most of the long holes are straight, they go up and

over a central ridge, making for many blind shots through the ancient

pines that guard the fairways. After the round, we visited the charming

and very friendly Joyce’s Pub in town to watch the second round of the US

Open with the barkeep and other patrons, while enjoying a pint of

Guinness, followed by dinner at the nearby very upscale Clashganny

House for an exquisite dinner.

Many less known Irish courses host “Open Competitions”, where visitors

may be able to play with members in a variety of tournaments. I signed up

to play in the “Champagne Scramble” at Enniscorthy Golf Club, in County

Wexford. In many ways the land for the course was similar to Borris –

undulating fairways set between tall trees, but the hole setup was quite

unique. The front started 3-4-3-5-5-3. The back opened 5-5-3. All the

remaining holes were par 4. The competition was friendly and fun topped

by the inevitable pint and “slainte (slancha)” at the close.

Waterford, home of world-famous crystal, oldest city in Ireland established

by Viking invaders in the 900s, has several excellent courses, none of

which were played by the Norsemen. If they had, perhaps some of that

need for raping, pillaging, looting and burning could have been replaced

by hotly contested side bets, broken and thrown clubs, etc. Waterford

Golf Club, is a parkland course built by master designers and Open

champions Willie Park, Jr. in 1913 and James Braid in 1935. With wide

rolling fairways, the parkland layout was tricky but very playable for the

visiting golfer. Faithlegg Golf Club, on the other hand, is a resort course

built on a former estate, opened in 1993, and definitely caters to the visitor

with generous rumpled and sloping fairways, huge greens and the

occasional ruins from the 1700s when the still-existing manor house, now

hotel, was in full swing. Perhaps a pot of tea and a scone at the round’s

conclusion?

If ever there is an Irish parkland course that flies under the radar, Bunclody

Golf & Fishing Club in eastern County Wexford screams out as a “hidden

gem”. Not that it’s hiding, but often simply overlooked in favor of all the

fantastic seaside links golf that Ireland offers. Framed by steep hills and

the River Slaney gently coursing through it, BG&FC is a modern (2009)

masterpiece by Jeff Howes, taking full advantage of everything the land

provided. Serpentine fairways that open and close like swinging doors,

emerald greens tucked into woodland pockets where leprechauns surely

dwell, perfectly placed bunkers all combine to create golfing magic. A tall

tree in the middle of the 15th fairway only adds to the fun. The 18th hole is

so far above the riparian 17th that an elevator is provided to lift walkers to

the next tee. A beautiful clubhouse and fine dining provides the perfect

finish.

Two seaside links courses awaited to finish the trip. The European Club is

the culmination of Pat Ruddy’s illustrious career as Ireland’s premier

designer. Please see “Sex and Golf” in a previous Travel section for my

remarks.

Tough and gritty Arklow Golf Links doesn’t get the respect it deserves

when it comes a discussion of Irish seaside courses. Nestled along the

coast amidst nearby heavily industrial busy port and massive quarrying

operations, the course is hard to find as you traverse the curves and

hairpin turns leading through the working city of Arklow. But once you

arrive and stand on the clubhouse balcony, the vision is one of windswept

dunes and ocean. The holes wind back and forth amongst the low dunes,

play out to the sea for the almost obligatory “Road Hole”, and creep back

to the slight uplands where greens can be perched on hillsides and hidden

among the trees. And the greens, oh, the greens! I have never seen a

course where EVERY green and surround is a tempestuous cauldron of

swales, drops and runs. Yet somehow, there were multiple flag positions

on every surface, ready to repel all but the most accurate shots. A long

putt required SAT NAV to line up. A “good” shot to a rock-hard green

usually ended up well beyond the putting surface, requiring a more careful

approach by running the ball up through the open fronts. The fairways

were in excellent condition, belying the hard-packed sand that underlays

all true links. Fast running with wild unpredictable bounces were the order

of the day, often leaving me scratching my head with wonder to see where

each shot would end up. In 30 mph wind, I often heard my Old Head

caddie’s advice, “Keep the ball down, lad!”

Sidebar:

Beauty: Throughout all our rounds on this memorable trip, we did not

once see a house or other building along a fairway except the clubhouse.

We did not see one billboard along a roadway. We saw very few pickup

trucks, despite this being agriculture country, but we frequently

encountered huge tractors, even on the limited access roads! This is

Ireland. Treasure it.

Shoes: For the entire trip, I brought only one pair of golf shoes by Sqairz.

As surprising as it seems, as claimed they provide the most stable

platform for golfing I have ever encountered, are extremely comfortable,

waterproof, have excellent traction on wet grass and I usually play better

when I wear them.

Shades: Although the sun doesn’t shine that often, there are frequently

very bright gray skies in Ireland that leave me squinting. I brought a pair

very lightweight Tifosi Fototek light sensitive sunglasses with me that are

not very dark, get slightly lighter and darker with changing conditions and

were perfect for 90% of golf time and driving in Ireland, except, of course,

when it was raining. Daylight in June was from 5:00 AM until 10:00 PM, so

thankfully, night driving was rarely required.