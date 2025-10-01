The Keep at McLemore: A New Era of Golf Above the Clouds

October 1, 2025

A Landmark Moment on Lookout Mountain

High atop Lookout Mountain, golf has always felt a little more magical. The sweeping views, the crisp air, and the way every shot seems suspended against an endless horizon—it’s an experience unlike any other. Now, that magic has been elevated even further with the grand opening of The Keep, McLemore’s breathtaking new cliff-edge championship golf course designed by the world-renowned team of Bill Bergin and Rees Jones.

Officially Open for Play

On October 1, McLemore proudly unveiled The Keep, officially concluding its preview phase and opening the course to members and resort guests. Joining the acclaimed Highlands Course, The Keep cements McLemore’s reputation as a premier global golf destination. Today, Equity Investor and National Members of The Keep, along with guests of the newly opened Cloudland at McLemore Resort, can step onto the tee and experience golf at an entirely new level.

A Course Above the Clouds

Already celebrated as one of the most impressive new designs in the country, The Keep embodies the spirit of mountaintop golf. The par-72 course stretches to over 7,700 yards across five sets of tees and showcases five extraordinary cliffside holes that overlook McLemore Cove. Each hole offers not just a challenge, but also a moment of awe, reminding players that here, golf is as much about the views as it is about the game.

Vision from the Architects

“Since its announcement over two years ago, The Keep has captured the imagination of golfers everywhere,” says Duane Horton, President of Scenic Land Company, the developer of McLemore. “The course is the result of years of dedication, and it’s thrilling to now welcome guests from around the globe to see it firsthand.”

For architect Bill Bergin, the design was about honoring the land: “This site offered rare drama and natural beauty. Our goal was to design a course that tests every golfer, while creating moments along the cliffs and valleys that are unforgettable.”

Rees Jones, celebrated for his championship-level designs, adds: “The Keep is truly unlike any other. Each hole tells its own story, yet the course remains unified, balancing playability with the rigor needed for tournament competition.”

Building on McLemore’s Legacy

The Keep now joins the storied Highlands Course, already famous for its breathtaking 18th hole—a cliffside masterpiece ranked among the best finishing holes in America by Golf Digest and one of the world’s top 10 by LINKS Magazine. Together with The Cairn, McLemore’s six-hole short course, these layouts position the resort as a haven for golfers seeking variety, challenge, and beauty in equal measure.

Beyond the Fairways: Cloudland at McLemore

In February 2024, McLemore expanded its vision of excellence with the opening of Cloudland, a stunning Curio Collection by Hilton property. With 245 luxury guest rooms, world-class amenities, and 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Cloudland redefined what a mountaintop resort can be. Guests indulge in fine dining across four distinct restaurants and bars—including Auld Alliance, the only U.S. restaurant blending Scottish and French cuisines—before unwinding at the cliff-edge infinity pool or full-service spa.

Opening Golf to All

For those not yet members, McLemore’s “Friends of McLemore” program offers limited access to the Highlands Course, dining at The Creag, and accommodations at Cloudland. It’s a way for more players to enjoy this spectacular destination while savoring the charm and challenge that McLemore has become known for.

Be Part of the Experience

The grand opening of The Keep marks more than just the unveiling of a new golf course—it’s the beginning of a new chapter for McLemore, one that combines world-class golf with unmatched hospitality and natural wonder. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer, an adventurer seeking unforgettable views, or someone who simply wants to experience life above the clouds, McLemore now offers something extraordinary.

For stay-and-play packages, email stayandplay@mclemoreclub.com, call (800) 329-8154, or visit www.mclemoreresort.com.

A Future Above the Clouds

The Keep isn’t just a course—it’s a statement. It’s about vision, perseverance, and the belief that golf can be something greater when it meets nature at its most dramatic. With each round played here, McLemore continues to shape the future of golf, one unforgettable moment at a time.