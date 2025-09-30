A Celebration of Youth and Golf

If you’ve ever stepped foot on a golf course, you know it’s much more than just a game. The open air, the camaraderie among players, the satisfying thwack of a well-struck tee shot – golf is a lifestyle for many. It’s an opportunity to experience joy, make friends, challenge oneself, and even learn important life skills such as persistence and patience. Nowhere is this more evident than in the incredible non-profit organization, Youth on Course.

Five Million Rounds: A Monumental Milestone

This year, Youth on Course celebrated an amazing milestone. Just eight months into the year, they recorded their five millionth round played by its members. Considering its inception in Monterey, California, in 2006, this achievement speaks volumes about how impactful the program has become. Every round played is an opportunity for our youth to engage in a sport they love, interact with other enthusiasts, and feel a welcomed part of their local golf community. So, let’s dive a little deeper into this exciting news.

Meet Malaya Johnson: Five Millionth Round Player

Every golfer has a story that led them to the course. For Maryland native, Malaya Johnson, that story begins with her grandfather introducing her to golf at the tender age of four. Malaya, not only found a lifetime hobby but also a love for competition and connectivity that golf offers. Now fast forward to her extraordinary achievement of playing the five millionth round at Bowie Golf Club, highlighting the exceptional work and positive impact that Youth on Course has made. It’s exciting to see where this game will take her next!

The Impact Across the U.S, Canada, and Australia

This is not just a story about Malaya. All across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, there are more than 400,000 young people actively participating in golf through Youth on Course. The program has blossomed from six courses in Northern California to being played at over 2,300 courses globally, allowing so many kids the chance to play for just $5 while also benefiting from its life-changing opportunities.

More than Just a Game

The masterminds behind this brilliant idea didn’t just have golf games in mind – they had a larger goal. They hoped to change lives by introducing golf as a tool that can build not only physical strength, but mental and emotional wellbeing, teaching values such as integrity, respect, and perseverance. The program also provides valuable career pathway programs and college scholarship opportunities that extend beyond the realm of golf.

Creating Champions with Youth On Course

As members and alumni of Youth on Course continue their golf journey, they are achieving milestones at every level of the sport. Many are competing on the AJGA and Underrated Tours, representing the USGA U.S. National Development Team, earning college scholarships, and playing for collegiate programs nationwide. Clearly, Youth on Course is not only fostering passion for golf, but it is also building the competency and character needed to take that passion to higher competitive levels.

Get Involved

The success of Youth on Course is a testament to the power of community support and the universal love for this timeless sport. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a novice, there’s a place for you in this exciting, transformative movement. To find out more about Youth on Course, visit their website, become a part of this milestone-rich journey, and see for yourself the extraordinary impact golf can have.

Join The Movement

The future of golf lies in the hands of the youth. And with great initiatives like Youth on Course, the landscape of the sport is evolving for the better. With every single round comes an opportunity to learn, grow, and develop lifelong skills. Connect with this incredible organization. Together, let’s drive the next million rounds and continue to open doors for youth across the world.