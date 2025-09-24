Proven Performance Expands Beyond Clubs: Introducing Exotics Golf Balls

BATAVIA, IL – Tour Edge Golf, a leader in high-performance golf equipment for nearly 40 years, is entering a bold new era with the launch of its first-ever golf balls.

Headlining this historic debut is the Exotics golf ball, a premium three-piece cast urethane design engineered to deliver explosive distance, piercing ball flight, pinpoint control, and exceptional greenside spin.

The Exotics golf ball will be available at retailers nationwide and at TourEdge.com beginning October 28, 2025, with a suggested retail price of $39.99 per dozen.

The Future of Tour Edge

“This is a monumental step for Tour Edge,” said David Glod, CEO and Founder of Tour Edge. “After four decades of relentless innovation in golf clubs and bags, we’re applying the same commitment to performance and quality to golf balls. The Exotics ball reflects everything our brand stands for, including tour-level engineering, meticulous testing, and premium materials to meet golfers’ demands.”

The launch also introduces Tour Edge’s refreshed logo and brand identity, setting the tone for the company’s future direction.

The Launch

“People are going to ask, ‘Why Tour Edge, and why now?’” said President Tim Clarke, who has over two decades of experience driving golf ball strategy, from development to successful market launches. “This launch gives our loyal customers another way to benefit from Tour Edge, and creates an exciting first touchpoint for other golfers to experience our performance.”

Complete Tee-to-Green Performance

Designed for serious players, the Exotics golf ball offers full-spectrum performance from tee to green. At its core, the high-speed KinetiCore engine delivers explosive distance, low long-game spin, and penetrating stability, particularly in windy conditions.

The Design

“The design brief started with a clear goal: deliver superior performance in the wind without sacrificing spin around the greens,” said Matt Neeley, VP of Research & Development. “Better players are increasingly looking for stability and consistency in challenging conditions, and we set out to solve that.”

The Exotics golf ball underwent a rigorous evaluation process across prototypes to ensure tour-level performance in every playing condition, which helped identify the necessary construction, compression, and dimple pattern. Testing included advanced robot analysis, comprehensive player testing across the low- to mid-handicap spectrum, as well as valuable input from Tour Edge professional staff players.

The Dimple Pattern and Performance

The advanced 318-dimple pattern enhances aerodynamics and consistency, delivering the optimized trajectory, tour-level spin, and flight control elite players demand. Testing confirms both optimal spin rates and descent angles rival the category’s leaders.

Exceptional Feel and Short-Game Spin

A fast, soft ionomer mantle enhances control on approach shots, while the ultra-thin cast urethane cover provides exceptional feel and short-game spin for confident scoring around the green.

Feedback and Results

“The numbers we’re seeing are remarkable,” added Glod. “What stands out in testing is control in the wind. The results confirm we’ve engineered something truly special and I’m excited to see initial reactions from golfers everywhere.”

Product Specifications

Construction: 3-piece cast urethane

Trajectory: Mid-High

Long Game Spin: Low

Approach Spin: High

Greenside Spin: High

Feel: Responsive

Retail Price: $39.99 | Available October 28, 2025

About Tour Edge

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, Tour Edge has built a 40-year legacy of delivering performance-driven golf equipment for players of all levels. With a commitment to hand-building every premium club in the U.S.A. and backing products with a Lifetime Warranty, Tour Edge continues to innovate across every category, from its award-winning Exotics line to the brand’s new chapter in golf balls launching for 2026.

Exotics is Tour Edge’s ultra-premium performance line, renowned for cutting-edge innovation and the use of premium materials. Exotics clubs have been put into tournament play by over 200 PGA TOUR professionals, contributing to 40 worldwide victories, including 11 on the PGA TOUR and 28 on PGA TOUR Champions.

The renowned #TeamTourEdge includes PGA TOUR professionals Alex Cejka, Bernhard Langer, and Scott McCarron.





