Golf Lounge 18: Redefining Indoor Golf

Starting from simply wanting a place to hit balls with friends, Ajit Padda has turned a side project into a thriving indoor golf powerhouse. Golf Lounge 18 opened near a train station in Fairfield, Connecticut in 2018 and now operates 10 successful locations across the Northeast. But how has Padda managed this impressive growth? Let’s dive into the story and find out.

A New Approach to Golf

Indoor golf is booming and golfers are embracing the concept, as Golf Lounge 18 has found. Today’s golfers appreciate the convenience of a quicker in-and-out experience that feels just like real golf. Recent figures from the National Golf Foundation (NGF) back this up, revealing the significant growth in indoor golf over the past few years.

Indeed, Golf Lounge 18 has benefitted from the timing of this trend, with an impressive 126 percent growth in simulator and screen usage since 2019. But it’s not just about the indoor golf boom – Padda understands the need to fit into modern lifestyles. He explains “Our core customer is between 35 and 50, younger than your local country club membership’s average age…It’s a new rhythm for the game”.

Creating a Different Kind of Clubhouse Experience

Golf Lounge 18 is much more than a golf simulator location. It balances an elevated, cozy feel with an accessible environment. Part of their business approach involves keeping a critical balance between clientele preferences and business discipline. Achieving this unique balance is at the heart of their success, providing a welcoming, fun, tech-driven, and social environment.

Food, Beverage and Programming

Beyond the attraction of indoor golf, Golf Lounge 18 offers elevated pub food menus. At Golf Lounge, the aim isn’t to be fancy but to make the golfing experience richer. This evolved organically over time, with scheduling formulas that make sense. For instance, children’s camps are scheduled after school and there are no lessons during peak weekend hours. The goal? To know who’s in the building and when, for a seamless, people-friendly experience.

Taking Advantage of Technology

Beyond the comfortable, community feel of Golf Lounge 18, technology is an integral part of their strength. With a proprietary in-house operations system that links all sites, they can provide a connected, uniform experience across all locations. Each location holds a combination of a templated design and a local flavor, providing a familiarity coupled with unique regional quirks.

Partnering with The Indoor Golf Shop for Success

Central to Golf Lounge 18’s growth has been the role of The Indoor Golf Shop. Through the partnership, Padda has found a partner that brings a combination of passion, expertise, and hands-on experience to the table. With their help, Golf Lounge 18 manages its rapid growth without compromising the customer experience.

The Future of Golf Lounge 18

The indoor golf market may be hot, but Golf Lounge 18 isn’t rushing its growth. They are careful to strike a balance that safeguards the business and allows for sustainable growth. Padda explains, “In my view, growing too fast is a recipe for disaster…But going too slow is a problem too.” So, Golf Lounge 18 walks before it runs, ensuring a solid business now and in the future.

In looking ahead, there are plans for consolidation and planned expansion into franchising. Yet, Padda emphasizes that successful indoor golfing can’t be completely managed at the corporate level. Local engagement remains crucial. The key, as Padda envisions it, lies in building community and offering a place for people to belong.

