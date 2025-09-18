WINDHAM, NH — SQAIRZ, the leader in performance-driven pickleball footwear, has partnered with Centerline Athletics, the official apparel provider of USA Pickleball, to bring athletes a fully integrated approach to court performance. Built to create a cohesive system designed for competitive players, this partnership pairs SQAIRZ’s advanced footwear engineering with Centerline’s high-performance apparel.

The focus of the partnership is simple: combine technical innovation with athlete-first design to elevate on-court performance. Both brands share a commitment to research-based development, extensive athlete testing, and measurable results that directly impact play.

“Our design philosophy has always been rooted in function, comfort, and performance,” said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. “Partnering with Centerline allows us to extend that vision beyond footwear, giving athletes apparel that’s engineered with the same precision as our shoes.”

That precision is backed by independent, third-party research. In a recent clinical study using motion capture technology, the XRZ™ Pickleball Shoe outperformed legacy brands—delivering an average balance score 21% higher than competitors. Enhanced balance translates directly to more stability during play, better energy transfer, and reduced risk of injury, giving athletes a measurable edge.

Scott Brown, CEO of Centerline Athletics, emphasized their shared approach: “Every piece we create is tested with athletes to ensure it delivers a true competitive advantage. SQAIRZ builds shoes the same way we build apparel—through innovation, relentless testing, and an unwavering focus on the player.”

An interactive Outfit Builder will launch on the SQAIRZ website, making it easy for players to visualize head-to-toe looks featuring the SQAIRZ XRZ™ Pickleball Shoe and Centerline’s GripTek™ apparel. Customers can use the tool to shop the look and save, trusting that the technology within both brands meets their shared commitment to high-performance standards.

The partnership will feature joint marketing initiatives and athlete activations, designed to meet the evolving needs of pickleball athletes.

Shop the collaboration now at SQAIRZ.com and CenterlineAthletics.com . Available styles include the XRZ™ Pickleball Shoe and Centerline’s GripTek™ tops, shorts, and skirts—engineered to work together as a complete performance system.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a sport-specific footwear company focused on improving balance, stability, and performance through design. In a third-party clinical study using motion capture technology, the XRZ™ Pickleball Shoe outperformed several major brands in balance scoring. SQAIRZ products feature a roomier toe box, rotational traction outsole, and midsole systems engineered for stability and fatigue reduction. SQAIRZ is worn by top professionals and supported by a growing body of sports science research.

Learn more at sqairz.com .

About Centerline Athletics

Centerline Athletics is the official apparel partner of USA Pickleball and a manufacturer of performance apparel engineered for the demands of the modern court athlete. Its GripTek™ fabric technology is designed to enhance grip and control, while offering SPF protection and lightweight, breathable construction. Centerline is also an official partner of the APP (Association of Pickleball Players), DUPR/MiLP (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating and Minor League Pickleball), and the NPL (National Pickleball League). All apparel is extensively tested by athletes and coaches and reflects a deep commitment to research-backed innovation.