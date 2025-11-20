Langer (Team International), Montgomerie (Team Europe), Andrade (Team USA) and Hensby (Team International) will wear Skechers Golf footwear when

the PGA TOUR-sanctioned event is played at Feather Sound Country Club

from December 4-7, 2025

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (November 19, 2025) – World Golf Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie, four-time PGA TOUR and three-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Billy Andrade and PGA TOUR Champions standout Mark Hensby will serve as Skechers brand ambassadors during the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s.

The PGA TOUR-sanctioned event is set to be played December 4-7 at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida as PGA TOUR Champions stars battle for international pride and global bragging rights representing Team USA, Team International and Team Europe.

Langer (Team International), Montgomerie (Team Europe), Andrade (Team USA) and Hensby (Team International) will wear Skechers golf shoes on course during the three-day competition. As the Comfort Technology Company®, Skechers will also provide its innovative and comfortable footwear to caddies, player spouses and volunteers, ensuring comfort and support.

“It’s incredible to have legendary golfers Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Billy Andrade and Mark Hensby representing Skechers as brand ambassadors during the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s,” said Ben Stewart, vice president, Skechers Technical Performance Division. “This global golf competition showcases some of the most accomplished players in the sport, and we’re looking forward to watching these incredible players compete alongside their teammates as they aim to bring the trophy home for their team this year.”

Bernhard Langer, who signed on with Skechers earlier this year, is the most successful player in PGA TOUR Champions history with 47 victories and 12 major championships. Seven of those victories came during the 2017 season, and he also registered five-win seasons in 2014 and 2010. He has had at least one victory each season since joining the PGA TOUR Champions in 2007. The 68-year-old German won three times on the PGA TOUR, including the Masters in 1983 and 1985, and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Second all-time with 42 European Tour wins, Langer played on 10 Ryder Cup teams from 1981-2002 and captained the victorious European team in 2004. He returns to play in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, where Skechers is the title sponsor, for a second time.

Colin Montgomerie is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ryder Cup players of all time, having represented Europe eight times from 1991-2006 and served as a captain for the winning European team in 2010. Fourth all-time with 31 European Tour victories, the native of Scotland and 2013 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee finished second five times in major championships. He has won seven PGA TOUR Champions events, including three majors – the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open in 2014 and the Senior PGA Championship in 2015. He returns to play in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for a second time.

Billy Andrade earned four victories during an extensive PGA TOUR career and also owns three PGA TOUR Champions victories. A Rhode Island native, Andrade was a member of Wake Forest’s NCAA Championship-winning team in 1986. He also played on the United States team that beat Great Britain & Ireland in the 1987 Walker Cup, with Montgomerie on the opposing squad. He will serve as a vice captain in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for a second time.

Mark Hensby has secured five top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit this season and won the Invited Celebrity Classic in 2023. The native of Australia won the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic in 2004 and was a member of Team International at the 2005 Presidents Cup. Hensby finished the 2025 season 26th in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Skechers is the title sponsor of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. As part of the tournament experience, fans can enjoy exclusive on-site activations, including the Skechers Crossroads fan area. Additionally, the Skechers Captains Club will serve as the premier all-inclusive VIP shared hospitality venue, offering an elevated experience for guests throughout the event.

The Skechers Captains Club VIP shared hospitality ticket features access to the incredible Feather Sound Country Club clubhouse with a stunning view of the final hole of the tournament. In this space, guests have access to a wide array of inclusive premium food selections, full open bar service, and access to beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces. Additionally, Skechers Captains Club members will also have access to on-course viewing at the VIP Viewing Decks on holes 9 and 2. At these locations, fans can enjoy views of holes 2 and 5, 6 tee and 9 green. Inside the decks, a variety of beverages will be available for members while they enjoy the competition.

The Skechers Crossroads fan area is a central gathering place where fans can stop for a beverage or a bite to eat between 1 tee and 9 green. Spectators can explore a variety of culinary delights from local food trucks and refreshing beverages will also be available for purchase.

“With just two weeks until the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s tees off for the second time, we’re looking forward to terrific competition on the golf course and exciting Skechers activations outside the ropes,” Tournament Director Brittany Jeanis said. “In addition to having four incredible players representing the brand, Skechers will activate on course in a number of ways to enhance the fan experience.”

Each of the three teams in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is made up of six players, including a playing captain, as well as two non-playing vice captains. Team USA will include captain Jim Furyk, Jason Caron, Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly, Justin Leonard and Steve Stricker as players, and Andrade and Steve Flesch as vice captains. Team International will include captain Mike Weir, Steven Alker, Ángel Cabrera, K.J. Choi, Hensby and Y.E. Yang as players, and Ricardo Gonzalez and Charlie Wi as vice captains. Team Europe will include captain Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjørn, Alex Cejka, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Langer and Montgomerie as players, and Søren Kjeldsen and Jesper Parnevik as vice captains.

The 24 golfers that have been named to the teams for the 2025 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s have combined for 240 tournament wins and 46 major championships across the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, with a combined 90 Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances.

Tickets are available at www.WorldChampionsCup.com. Fans who are unable to attend are encouraged to tune in to watch the competition live on ABC and ESPN.

###

About the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is officially sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and debuted in 2023 as a global golf competition featuring Team USA, Team International and Team Europe. The annual tournament, airing on ABC and ESPN, is a stroke-play team competition that is contested across 24 nine-hole groupings featuring team and singles play over three days of competition. Each of the three teams competing consists of six players, including a captain, and two vice captains serving in non-playing roles. The tournament renews some of the game’s most storied rivalries as the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights. More information is available at WorldChampionsCup.com, on Twitter (@WorldChampsCup) and on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldChampionsCup).

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com, and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.