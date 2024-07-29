Join the Florida Senior Games for a Round of Golf

The Florida Senior Games, presented by Humana, offers athletes age 50 and over the opportunity to meet and compete for a round of golf in their own age group.

Golf is one of 25 sports being offered at the 2024 Florida Senior Games, to be held December 2-15, 2024, in Florida’s Sports Coast/Pasco County.

To compete in the Florida Senior Games, Monday, December 2, at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club, golfers will need to qualify at a Local Senior Games Qualifying Event. Beginning in September, nine Florida locations will offer Golf among their local Senior Games.

The top five men’s and women’s finishers in their five-year age groups qualify for the 2024 Florida Senior Games. Age groups begin at the 50-54 age group and continue through 100+.

The 2024 Florida Senior Games is a qualifier for the 2025 National Senior Games, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa, July 24-August 4, 2025.

The 2023 Florida Senior Games featured 135 golfers at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club. For the 2024 Florida Senior Games, the goal is to have golfers playing on both courses at Lake Jovita. To reach that goal, registration will need to reach approximately 200 golfers. Women’s golfers are encourage to qualify and register.

See the listing below for the Local Senior Games qualifiers. Links to each of the Local Games can be found at www.floridaseniorgames.com/all-sports-schedule. Florida Senior Games Golf information can be found at www.floridaseniorgames.com/golf.

2024 Florida Senior Games Golf Opportunities (September-December)

Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Senior Games

Saturday, September 14, Palm Harbor Golf Club, Palm Coast

Pensacola Senior Games

Thursday, September 19, Osceola Golf Club, Pensacola

Gainesville Senior Games

Friday, Sunday, September 20, Ironwood Golf Course

Jacksonville Senior Games

Date and Location TBD

Tampa Bay Senior Games

Thursday, October 10, Rogers Park Golf Course

Charlotte County Fit for Life Games

Tuesday, October 22, The Palms Course, Rotunda Golf and Country Club

Ormond Beach Senior Games

Thursday, October 24, Daytona Beach Golf Club

Martin County Senior Games

Monday, October 21, Sailfish Sanda Golf Course, Stuart

Golden Age Games, Sanford

Friday, November 1, Mayfair Country Club

Florida Senior Games, presented by Humana

(Qualifier for the 2025 National Senior Games)

Monday, December 2, Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club



