Just in time for neighborhood barbecues, beach parties, and even National Hawaiian Shirt Day in August.

Sunday Swagger, the performance apparel company that never sacrifices comfort for personality, recently introduced more than two dozen new polos in a wide range of unique designs in vibrant prints, along with new t-shirts and flat bill hats.

Expressing Individuality Through Golf Attire

As golf culture shifts from traditional attire to an outlet for self-expression, Sunday Swagger aims to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability. The polos are made with a premium technical fabric: a breathable, durable four-way stretch poly spandex blend that is moisture-wicking and wrinkle resistant, offering UPF 40 sun protection. The flat bill hats in both classic and modern designs feature moisture-wicking technology and complement any outfit. The t-shirts are 100% cotton, box fit. Sunday Swagger products are designed, packed, and shipped from their Southern California-based headquarters.

Whether playing a round of golf, enjoying a summer barbecue, or having a round of drinks with friends, Sunday Swagger’s premium and bold apparel is the perfect way to express one’s personal style and stand out from the crowd.

New Product Line

New product include:

Matching his and her print Out & About, offering the perfect excuse to get out of the house and party hard.

Matching father and son print Clock Out, inspired by the single-most important part of the work day – clocking out.

American Dream, perfect for those looking to display their USA pride while cheering on Team USA this August.

The Freedom Glizzy T-Shirt, featuring the ultimate American hero (yes, the hot dog) because freedom means the ability to enjoy a hot dog as you take the turn to the back 9.

Prices start at $28 for t-shirts, $30 for hats, and $59 for performance golf polos.

The Sunday Club: Exclusive membership

Sunday Swagger’s loyalty membership community – The Sunday Club – offers members exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, increased discounts, 10% cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee). Visit sundayswagger.com/community/membership for more details.