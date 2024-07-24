It might be hard to keep your eye on the ball with views like this. Credit: @MajkaMedia

Ready for your next course? The Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire’s majestic White Mountains is a golf-lovers paradise, where 27-holes of golf and abundant recreational activities await.

The Mount Washington Course

The award-winning Donald-Ross designed Mount Washington Course is an 18-hole, Par 72 classic which first opened in 1915, and was restored in 2008 based on the master architect’s original plans. Shadowed by the towering Presidential Mountain Range dominated by the resort’s namesake, along with with more stunning views of the nature-formed Crawford Notch, it may be difficult to keep your eye on the ball on the course _Golfweek_ has named the #1 Course You Can Play in the state since 2009.

The Mount Pleasant Course

The smaller, but arguably just as mighty, 9-hole Mount Pleasant Course originally opened in 1895 and was restored in 1989. Today it offers a challenging Par 35 round alongside the Ammonoosuc River, an ideal course for those who may want to reserve some extra time to explore the many other offerings at this National Landmark Resort. A full-service Pro Shop with lessons, retail, club rentals and restaurant, along with practice green and driving range, further enhance the golf experience.

Recreational Activities

From a full-service Spa, pools, fishing, biking and scenic gondola rides, to a high-flying canopy tour, climbing and hiking for the more adventurous, there’s no shortage of options before or after you hit the links.

Dining Options

To fuel up for all the fun, there are culinary diversions around every corner. Visit the lofty 1902 Main Dining Room or popular Stickney’s Restaurant for New England-inspired cuisine and craft cocktails, or enjoy the casually upscale dining experience at the 1896 Bretton Arms Dining Room and Wine Bar. The mountain-top Switchback Grille serves up tasty lunch and Sunday Brunch, while The Grille at The Clubhouse is sure to please before or after your round. At the end of the day, a visit to The Cave – an authentic former speakeasy – is a must.

Accommodations

Choose from a variety of accommodations to complete the resort experience, with the historic Omni Mount Washington Hotel to the lovely Omni Bretton Arms Inn, and even multi-bedroom Townhomes for golfing buddies. For a truly elevated experience, the Presidential Wing adjacent to the Mount Washington Hotel offers private balconies or patios, mountain views and access to the Presidential Lounge with complimentary continental breakfast and afternoon refreshments.

Golf Packages and Offers

The resort’s Unlimited Golf Package is just that… golf all you can including cart from day of arrival through day of departure. For the more casual golfer, resort guest discounts are available as well as seasonal specials like Nine & Dine, including nine holes of golf Sunday-Thursday after 3pm with lunch or dinner at The Grille from just $75.