From Tee

The town of Dennis, MA has two municipal golf courses in the middle of Cape Cod that provide unique experiences and enjoyable rounds. The Pines and The Highlands courses offer unique challenges, entertainment, practice facilities, pro shops, and great food. The courses are in the same town, about 2 miles apart, but the layouts and challenges are very different.

Quality

The Pines and The Highlands courses are similar in quality because the hard-working superintendents and their staff do an amazing job maintaining all areas of the course. The tee boxes are expertly level, and the grass is cut down to the proper length. The fairways are equally magnificent and provide soft, plush landing areas for tee shots. The greens at both courses are immaculate, with low cut grass that is rolled to perfection. Both courses utilize the natural surroundings to provide classic Cape Cod views throughout.

Playability

The courses are designed to be playable for all types of golfers by providing multiple sets of tees and yardages ranging from 4884 to 6931 yards. The Pines course is appropriately named because the narrow fairways are lined by 40’ tall trees on both sides…

Amenities

Both courses have practice greens and driving ranges right outside the clubhouse doors. The Highlands has an all-grass range while The Pines has mats…

To Table

The Pines and The Highlands each have a full restaurant and bar. The Par Bar at the Pines, and The Eagles Nest at the Highlands are not to be missed for great grub and drinks whether you play a round or stop in for a meal or take-out.

Food and Drink

The menus at both restaurants are similar with many options for both breakfast and lunch…

Atmosphere

While the two restaurants differ in size, they are the same in the atmosphere and sense of community among the golfers…