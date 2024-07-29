Dominican Republic (DR) has just what the Dr. ordered – a tropical island vacation.

What a wonderful week of golf, sea, culture and culinary delights at the top three areas of Dominican Republic. Here is our island report:

La Romana

Most famous in La Romana is Casa de Campo (CdC), the all-encompassing gated golf resort which we have fully covered and loved twice before. What is not to love when you check in and receive your own golf cart for your magic carpet ride through the 7000 acres of Pete Dye’s kingdom of golf design and so much more.

On this trip we stopped by for a morning of golf on the Dye Fore Chavon and Marina nines with a stroll around the 16th century village replica, Altos de Chavon, high above the Chavon River. Dye Fore Chavon dramatically skirts the cliffs over the river while the Marina nine has wider fairways flowing down to sea views with magnificent homes along the way. Lago is a third nine at Dye Fore when there is more time.

Lunch at Playa Minitas was exquisite while guests dipped in the pool, snorkeled in the sea, and sailed by on a catamaran, all part of the CdC vacation package. Among the golf courses, Teeth of the Dog is the most popular at CdC with “Pebblesque” seaside holes. As if it were not good enough with top ranking everywhere, it will close in 2025 for renovations, and reopen the end of the year. Meanwhile, before, during and after, the CdC golf team including Dye Fore’s pro Andrea Attus, are partnering with another phenomenal course just 20 minutes away.

PGA Ocean’s 4

drew Carlos de Linares from Spain to be the Golf Director. The course is so named for its four beautiful holes on the ocean, but it will soon be Ocean’s 4 plus one. Designer Robert Trent Jones II will return to extend the 14th hole down to the ocean’s edge. His masterpiece could be subtitled Lago’s 4 for the creative inner holes carved around a lake and island.

Bird watchers as well as golfers flock to DR and on this course, we witnessed a special feat of nature, watching weaver birds busily flitting with green reeds artistically sewing their circular nests with their beaks in a catalpa tree which also grows the pods of seeds that are used in maracas.

Dining at PGA Ocean’s 4 is another special treat. The chef created the most flavorful ceviche with veggies and shrimp. Adjacent to Bahia Principe, this is an ideal resort course for all players. The adult only, all-inclusive resort has its own beach and two pools. Full floral hedges line the walkways to multiple restaurants and accommodations are luxurious with poster beds and balconies. It is a great place to relax or enjoy music and entertainment by the pools or in the elegant lobby lounge.

Barcelo Rum distillery is minutes away for tours and tastings. Carlos had them stationed with samples on PGA Ocean’s 4 when we had the good fortune to play with him and his school buddy Yong Kim Sun from Spain. Yong is the trainer for Spanish PGA Pro Jorge Campillo who was competing in the Corales Punta Cana Championship that week.

Punta Cana

Corales Punta Cana Championship is a PGA event like no other, a very intimate social setting for the high stepping locals where the gals in tall espadrilles dress to impress and cigars are lit to accompany another locally distilled Brugal Rum. This year, Billy Horschel, took pride in winning the Championship Cup and $1.2m saying, “This was my first time in Dominican Republic, and I am blown away.” That is usually the sentiment after playing Corales, for the pure adventure or for the wind on certain days. Ocean holes begin on 7-9 and conclude with the Devil’s Elbow from 16-18 where waves crash against the jutting cliff and the ocean mist sprays high in the air.

Tourists who play Corales walk in the footsteps of the pros with a mandatory caddy like Angelo who serves Bill Clinton and other dignitaries on their regular visits. Angelo has a two handicap and knows what club to recommend for each player’s shot after their second hole. In his 42nd year on the job, he shared that one patron, Michael Bloomberg, sent him a thousand dollars every month during the pandemic to keep him afloat.

Mark Fraser was brought in as the Sales Manager for Punta Cana Golf. It’s a natural fit since he grew up in Puerto Plata, in northern Dominican Republic and moved to Canada, his father’s homeland before returning seven months ago to the beach he adored when visiting in his youth.

Mark pointed out how the low-density, high-quality resort strategy at Punta Cana makes one feel like it is their private property. Dining is exceptional with more fresh fish options than anywhere else on the island, caught by local fishermen. Playa Blanco (white beach) at The Westin is one of the numerous dining options for a taste of the surf as well as turf prepared by local chefs extraordinaire. Mahi mahi tartare, chivo or goat and more delectable options are served where you can wiggle your toes in the sand. Afterwards, wade waist deep in the clear turquoise water. You might spear fish, get picked up for scuba or sail away in any direction right from the beach.

Golf at La Cana

Three nines await with an inside track on Hacienda, while Arrecife and Tortuga fringe the sea. Water hazards are aplenty to upgrade the challenge factor, but they are stunning. Arrecife culminates with numbers 8 and 9 along the peacock blues of the Caribbean. The mesmerizing sea makes concentration difficult at times. You just want to jump in the water and forget the day. If you stay at Tortuga Villas, you can do that as they are positioned by the fifth par 3 hole of the Tortuga course. PB Dye designed the La Cana courses and lives along Tortuga’s number 6. He is reportedly engaging when walking his big white dog. We would like to thank him for the extraordinary layouts. In any order of play, lunch at La Cana is in order and the food is as spectacular as the beach view.

Cap Cana

Next to Punta Cana, this extension of Dominican Republic love is calling itself the Darling Community. Darling it is, with immaculate new imaginations such as the Marina, a spot with contemporary waterfront/beachfront apartments, amazing restaurants, and a congregation of yachts. Cap Cana is home to the largest Marlin competition in the world.

Next to the raucous Margaritaville, is Sanctuary Cap Cana, another adult only resort. It has so many nooks and crannies of sweet sea view seats to find your personal sanctuary – people sized cage swings, double lounges, and swivel rockers to watch sea turtles play hide and seek in the seaweed.

Socially engaging opportunities include the swim up pool bar, the Love Bar or Ocean Club & Bar in the Castle. Sans alcohol, their refreshing welcome drink is coconut milk mixed with lemonade and the barista at the coffee bar readies pick me up cups.

Dine at the central, international buffet for all three meals or enjoy five a la carte restaurants including The Wok for a hibachi show and our favorite, the Blue Marlin on a stilted pier over the water, serving fresh sed snapper. Given unlimited options of everything, beware of overindulging.

Accommodations at Sanctuary Cap Cana are exemplary with a walk-in closet, full bath, stocked coffee station and minifridge, a lineup of sleeping, living space and balcony with a jacuzzi tub looking out to the sea, shaded by palms. This is a great choice for baby boomers, baby mooners, and adults in between.

Golf at Punta Espada

– Jack Nicklaus drew up 18 joyous hoyas (holes) in Cap Cana. If Heaven were a Dominican Republic golf course, let it be this one. The seaside tranquility and challenge make it righteous enough to play through eternity. The sea views are stunning of course, but so are the inner holes, lined by nature’s rugged rock outcropping walls. The diverse landscape is as beautiful as it is deadly, especially when the trade winds blow off the ocean. It may be argued that this Nicklaus Signature design is one of his best. It’s that good.

The new Punta Cana International Airport is impressive with fine restaurants, shops, spas and even a rooftop pool. Larger than life Dominican doll statues welcome visitors en route to baggage claim where luggage retrieval was quick and security checks were simple. www.godominicanrepublic.com



