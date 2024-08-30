Castle Stuart Golf Links is the cornerstone of Cabot Highlands in Inverness, Scotland. The cornerstone reference is because alongside it, excavation is underway to execute Tom Doak’s second design of 18, to be Old Petty.

About The Course and Clubhouse

Scrumptious sea vistas, and great links golf, are dished up with highland hospitality. The clubhouse is tiered like a birthday cake with floor to ceiling windows on every layer, built for parties with a grand view of the course and the Moray Firth.

Facilities and Experience

The sincere and friendly welcome introduces the pro shop, restaurant, and practice facilities. Starters offer a Scottish shortbread cookie and a very comprehensive yardage book beginning with a three-page introduction to the experience and play philosophy by Mark Parsinen, managing partner of Castle Stuart Golf, and Gil Hanse, co-designer of the course. 18 sections of layouts and descriptions include postcard-perfect snapshots of holes on the cornerstone course that is Castle Stuart.

Playing at Castle Stuart Golf Links

What we love about the Castle Stuart Golf Links is the stacked layout of fairways such that nearly every hole looks over the sea life of Moray Firth. The greens are fast, and it is smart to note the approach advice kindly given in the yardage book and refer to the daily greens card giving flag position and measurements. Bunkers with walled fronts have soft tan sand requiring a full fast swing with an open-faced launch to pop out. Tin cups deliver a loud dink to reward successful putts.

Unique Features

Hole 4, Par 3 faces the namesake Stuart Castle topped with the open spire that inspired the logo. It was built in 1625 and belonged to James Stuart who was gifted the land by his half-sister Mary, Queen of Scots. It is also seen from the Clubhouse and may be later toured.

Surroundings and Weather

Kessock Bridge, connecting Inverness to Black Isle is in view from many holes and nicely frames number 14. All the views are stunning until the clouds blow in. They say when you can’t see Kessock, get your waterproofs on. We lucked out with the Scottish weather for 17 holes and finished 18 drenched by a downpour, nonetheless ecstatic about the experience.

About the Course’s Management

Ben Dewar’s fingerprint is all over Castle Stuart. Employees note the kind owner’s engagement with everyone he meets, a quality we too appreciated when meeting him at Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida. Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia was Ben’s first successful golf endeavor where we enjoyed the Cabot Links Course as the Cabot Cliffs was being architected many years ago. Ever-expanding, more locations include Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia and the latest addition to the award-winning portfolio is Cabot Bordeaux in France.

Highlights in Cabot Highlands

After golf at Cabot Highlands, there is no shortage of castles, gardens, distilleries, beaches, architectural wonders, and pubs to visit in and around Inverness. More information can be found at cabothighlands.com.



