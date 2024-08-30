Along the coast in the highland area of Scotland sits the beautiful Brora Golf Club. Getting there, unique road signs appear to warn of big roe bucks, otters in the road and in towns, elderly people, ha.

Brora is for all ages

When we arrived at the course, a sandcastle competition was ensuing on the beach below. A bucket load of kids with pails were as eager to dig in as were we.

Malcolm Murray, the Golf Pro

Malcolm Murray, the Golf Pro, led us out to the first tee, setting the stage for play on James Baird’s original, proud design, where nine holes go out along the Moray Firth culminating with an incredible ocean front green. Then you turn about for the next nine, coming home with a sea view on every hole.

Course shared with free roaming sheep and cattle

Perhaps the most fun part of playing Brora is that it is shared by free roaming sheep and cattle. Knitters rejoice for there is enough sheep’s wool strewn on the links to make a sweater if you know how to spin. And spin is the approach technique to use on the greens which run fast and round down. Each green is encircled by an electric fence to ward off the big critters, but they are low enough to hop over to get your birdies.

The unspoiled expanse of links is magnificent with the backdrop of the North Sea. The rough is not as penal as in some dune courses making balls easily found. Sheep antics are cute, leaping over the burns and the cows seem enthralled with the game, standing close to watch. It’s quite distracting in a pleasant, amusing way.

People are the keen observers

People are the keen observers of performance on the 18th green, from the clubhouse restaurant above. This green is elevated on the finishing par 4 that must be reached accurately to determine public pride or shame.

Informal and home to the James Baird Society

Brora is home to the James Baird Society headquarters and yet is very casual, even allowing jeans on the course and in the clubhouse. David Gemmel is the GM since 2023 with over 30 years of industry experience. He noted the challenge of managing the roaming livestock as Scottish law dictates their free-range status. Maintenance tries to minimize the scats with shovels.

While the flocks and herds are grazing the course, sea birds grace the sky, like the arctic tern that serves as the Brora logo. It is one of the world’s most northerly courses, with a few more above. Besides golf, there are beach walks, or forest walks, a city tour of Inverness and a visit to Dunrobin Castle.

Visiting distilleries

We were hoping to visit Dalmore Distillery, but they were closed so we proceeded to the more familiar Glenmorangie, themed with giraffes because their necks are the height of their tall stills. Tours are daily with tastings and a signature cocktail that pairs well with the lobster roll at their food truck.

Accommodation

The website for Brora Golf Club lists local accommodations, but we chose the historic Culloden House in Inverness to be near our next course, Castle Stuart. The mansion where Bonnie Prince Charlie stayed before the Battle of Culloden, rebuilt in1772 after a fire, was an excellent choice.

We were greeted by Kyle who won the Scottish character of the trip award for his unparalleled humor. We were delighted with an upgrade to our king-size room with a front lawn view – Number 5, Kyle’s favorite. He shared previously sitting bedside here with an undisclosed famous person chatting about the resident ghosts, but none communicated with us while there. We were puzzled about illumination in the bathroom where a pull switch hung, but we were afraid it would sound an alarm below spurning Kevin into action, grabbing his heart again after climbing three flights, like Sanford calling to Elizabeth. We did our biz in the dark until confirming at breakfast that yes, that operated the light.

The dining experience

The dining experience like the whole hotel is lovely, from breakfast to dinner with high tea in between and a quaint little bar to meet other travelers. A bagpiper plays at 6pm and the secret code to the Forbes Walled Garden is shared with guests. Highland hospitality is second to none at the beautiful Brora Golf Club and the Culloden House. https://broragolfclub.co.uk/



