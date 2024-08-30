It’s only natural that Donald Trump would choose the largest dunes in the world to set the stage for Trump International Golf Links. He found The Great Dunes of Scotland on the coast of Aberdeenshire to be the natural canvas for painting a course that pays tribute to his Scottish mother, Mary MacLeod.

The Golf Scene

The golf scene is very dramatic. The first two holes have valley fairways flowing between the towering dunes. Roaring waves are like a drum roll on the next short par 3 announcing a fabulous encounter with the North Sea next to its green.

The starter informs where to advance to the back tees for the highest sea viewpoints. Watch your step on steep slopes when seeking the perfect photo op. Our day was wet and soggy, but we happily slogged through a memorable round. Controversial windmills were planted in the sea, seen by many as unsightly. If golfers channel Quixote when they see them, they may slay the course which is a difficult task.

The Course

It could be called the Monster, but that name was already taken at Trump Doral in Miami, the Blue Monster that is. Trump International is very green with wheat-colored dunes and red splashes in the Marram grass areas and yes, deep blue in the sea.

Approach shots to most greens require great accuracy due to narrowness or undulations, bunkering or dunes or burns or all the above. Six sets of tees range from 5215 yards to 7452 yards, so choose wisely. This course was host to the 2024 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, won by Robert Coles. Another 18-hole course is under development with big boys busy on their real life tonka toys moving earth to make way for more majestic links.

Accommodations

Accommodations at Trump MacLeod House & Lodge Hotel – Aberdeen are extravagant and priced accordingly. Backpackers are seen hiking the coast and happily camp. For us, the Cock and Bull fit the bill, five minutes from Trump International. Rooms are almost rustic but very clean and adequately equipped for comfortable rest. What we didn’t know when we booked is how popular their restaurant is. Luckily room guests get priority reservations as they fill up quickly and rightly so. From the fish and chips to the Sunday Roast, the cuisine is excellent, and well presented.

Leisure Activities

In an 18-day, 11 round expedition of Scotland, a day off from golf was a pleasant reprieve. A coastal drive, on the left side of course, took us through the city of Aberdeen for more Scottish architectural thrills, like the University from 1495.

Long walks are a way of life and leisure in Scotland, especially on the beach. Newburgh is famous for the seal colony on an outstretched peninsula across from the mainland for protection. Hundreds of the pinnipeds were lying upon one another in a huddled mass for warmth in the sun, singing an eerie murmuring song. The sea dogs separate for solitary acrobatic swims while people play fetch with their land dogs in the sand. Kids were sledding down the high dunes with giggles. This is a favorite spot for picnics and recharging.

A few minutes up the coast is Cruden Bay, another great course above a beach where North Sea swimmers were taking their cold plunges. More sights to behold include The Slains Castle that inspired Bram Stoker, author of Dracula. Dunnottar and the late Queen’s Balmoral are among several more Castles to cross off the touring list. Here and there, famous shaggy red headed, long horned cows pose willingly for star pics. There are far too many choices for spending a day in Aberdeenshire. You can “get it sorted” as the Scottish say, along the way. As we always say, don’t just take a trip, let the trip take you for surprising memories.

Further Information

