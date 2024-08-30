The Alluring History of Panmure

The allure of Panmure Golf Club is in its history. The private members’ club in Barry, Carnoustie Scotland presently welcomes visitors to share their wonderful experience. The Club was formed in 1845, playing in Monifieth which was shared by other clubs. When it felt too crowded, Panmure moved to Barry in 1889 with an Old Tom Morris design, beloved by Ben Hogan. The Wee Ice Mon came here to practice when it was then ultra private, before his big Open win at Carnoustie in 1953. For two weeks he acclimated to the regional links feel in seclusion and developed a fondness for the course.

Celebrating the Milestones at Panmure

This year Panmure celebrates its 125th anniversary at Barry. The course has undergone modifications over the years as suggested by James Braid, but several original holes remain intact. Hogan’s favorite hole was the 6th and is now the signature hole named after him. It is difficult, to say the least, with double blind fairways and was made more challenging by his suggested pot bunker in front of the green. A birdie is rare and has become the Hogan Challenge, rewarded with a commemorative cairn whisky glass. If it were a par 6, Danny would have one. Tips in the course guide note that “a five here is by no means a disaster.”

The Old Clubhouse and Traditions

The allure of Panmure is also in the stately old clubhouse with a trophy cabinet and prizes dating from 1845. The ancient men’s locker room is like an old golf movie scene. Three dining rooms offer separate dress codes. The 19th hole and terrace are an extension of the course; hence golf casual attire is appropriate. On our golf day, Jewel served hot pressed coffee, and sandwiches with a smile while pushing fresh baked strawberry tarts.

The Hogan Lounge requires smart casual wear with no shorts or waterproofs and in the Dalhousie Room, dress to impress. As stated on the website, “A tailored jacket and tie must be worn by Gentlemen at all times, and commensurate non golfing attire to be worn by Ladies. Smart shoes are required.” Hats off to traditions and that means hats off in the clubhouse, as respectfully expected throughout Scotland.

Visitor Amenities

A visitor day pass includes a warm greeting at the separate pro shop with a course guide, perhaps a logo memento and coupons for kûmmel. Kümmel is made from caraway seeds, locally distilled for “Panmure’s putt juice.” It is in our assessment, a refreshing, minty version of sambuca.

Range ball tokens are included with a short tour of the clubhouse facility. The full practice area readies you for the Hogan round. David Brodie, the GM has an exceptional team to ensure enjoyment. Andrew Crerar, Director of Golf was on course himself, practicing for the Senior Open Qualifier which was held here for the competition at Carnoustie.

Reece oversees Member and Visitor Services with international memberships available. In fact, a few days later, while playing Brora Golf to the north, we met a California couple who are members at Panmure and rent locally for a month in the summer.

The Championship Course

Perhaps the greatest allure is in tackling the Panmure course where so many championships have been played. Frazer started us off on the straightforward first tee box, then signs and markers led us over the dune filled, pine lined terrain. Plenty of bunkers have unique lightweight rakes that easily fluff the sand for the next unlucky golfer. Retrievers lie alongside the burns for efficiently fishing out balls.

A train whistles by the back side of the course and numerous dogs run alongside their master players. Wheelchair golf caddies prolong the game, giving new hope to Alice’s goal of shooting her age when she’s 90. Fairways and greens are challenging until the 18th feel-good finisher. The short par 4 with helpful wind plays like horses running back to their home barn.

The Unique Features of Panmure

While Panmure Golf Club is not seaside, their logo is a scallop shell, derived from the family Coat of Arms of Guarin Le Jeune de Maule by permission of the Earl of Dalhousie. For a perfect Scottish day, make your own history enjoying the allure of Panmure’s pure links and then go stroll the beach. https://www.panmuregolfclub.co.uk/



