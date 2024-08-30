Gaps in a Scotland trip itinerary might be delightfully filled for a double d day like ours at Dumbarnie Links and The Dunvegan. First, Dumbarnie Links blew us away, literally. Flagsticks were bending like Beckham the day we played. Rain gear was on and off through the round, but it never poured and none of the weather interfered with the incredible views of the sea beyond the dunes. And we found a secret in those dunes. While waiting for the next tee box to clear, if you lie between them on various holes, you can still see the sea and get warm while wondering which roar is louder, the sea or the wind.

A Warm Welcome to Dumbarnie Links

A warm welcome kicks off the round at the first tee box with gifts – a lovely pouch with a yardage book for knowledge and for liquid courage, a dram of Loch Lomond is offered. We were honored to share the drams with General Manager, David Scott who might be a long-lost cousin, who knows? It was a very smooth sip to toast a happy 4th of July for three Scotts in Scotland.

Dumbarnie Links: A Design with Character

Clive Clark, former Ryder Cup player, brought great character to his design of Dumbarnie Links and offers tips for each hole in the yardage book. David who has much experience managing golf in Fife, pointed out that with more real estate to work with, there is no criss/cross of holes. The fairways are wide, and the sea views are stupendous, spanning the Firth of Forth, 25 minutes south of St. Andrews. On a clear day it is said that the spires of Edinburg are in sight.

Experience at Dumbarnie Links

The number one hole sets the stage for a special day with a downhill drive to the fairway crossed by the first of numerous burns meandering through the course, and the beautiful sea in the distance. Opened in 2020, it is Scotland’s newest golf course, fresh yet with already established grass and greens that are impeccably maintained. Several holes are drivable par fours, and the threes are plain sight opportunities for birdies. Number five has twin fairways.

Accolades and Awards

Dumbarnie Links is bombarded in a good way, with accolades from the golf world. The Scottish Women’s Open was held in 2021 and it is climbing in favor with golfers on St. Andrews trips.

The Dunvegan: A Must-Visit Spot in St. Andrews

Before the round we had a lovely lunch, at The Bar and Barn inside the clubhouse with the serene view of the course and sea. The fish and chips did not disappoint. We were seated next to Sheena and Jack who had just finished their round. She sweetly started a conversation about the area courses and what not, leading as always to St. Andrews where we would be spending that night. The Dunvegan Bar and Restaurant came up as it naturally would in a conversation after the Old Course since it’s considered the 19th hole by global golfers. They divulged they were the owners which led to an invitation to celebrate the 4th of July there with their Texas BBQ.

A Special Celebration

After our round, David shared that it was also Jack’s birthday, a double reason to celebrate. We were spending the night in St. Andrews and walked to Dunvegan, reminiscing about our bagpipe parade when we represented the US in the International Pairs competition in 2008. Jack and Sheena held their posts at the corner of the bar and we marveled at all of her pictures with pros and celebs through the decades that covered the walls and ceiling. Napkins honored their 30th year in business here, a triple celebration.

A Memorable Experience

Sean Winton with Distincte Travel and Golf Inspired joined us with his fiancé Karen and son Ryder. We sang happy birthday to Jack and later Sheena quieted the crowd for an emotional speech about their gratitude for 30 years at The Dunvegan. She expressed how wonderful golf has been for connecting them with not only celebrities but everyday people and even mentioned meeting us that morning. It was a most memorable evening with friends replacing fireworks, a reinforcement of how fortunate we are to travel the world and associate with the best of the best. Who might you meet at Dumbarnie Links?





