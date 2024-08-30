Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland is the birthplace of the Open Championship with a links course quite worthy of daily play. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, a variety of members show up for coffee in the smoke room at Prestwick, dressed in their proper suits and ties. Amiable member Paul shared that it is an eclectic group with low and high handicaps. They draw cards for pairings and change into golf attire in their locker room. There are no cliques, and all get along and consider themselves lucky. Lucky indeed, and so willing to share with visitors.

Lucky they are, because Chef David Bennett leads a top-notch team at the club. He has a little experience there, having inherited the position from his mum Gertie who was the cook at Prestwick while his dad Alec was the steward when David was a wee lad of six. He honors them with his cookbook, “40 Courses For 40 Years.”

The upstairs restaurant has a full menu and bar for members or visitors alike. Thanks to the Morrison members owning Clydeside Whisky, Prestwick even has their own distilled gin, with botanicals from the course hand-picked by GM Graeme Gardner and his team. Hats off to all the staff at Prestwick and remember to take hats off in the dining room for proper serving. Locker rooms avail to visitors for changing and tidying up after a round.

Nostalgia abounds with a tour of the clubhouse. An original document with signatures of the Open winners through the years is encased on the wall and carefully transported to the next venue to continue the tradition. This year it was carried down the road to Royal Troon for Xander Schauffele to sign and returned to its hallowed spot at Prestwick.

Golfers check in with the caddie master before practice. Bobby might get you sorted in a friendly manner. Next, duck into the pro shop for an array of logoed apparel, mementos and chats. Stylish brands include Glenmuir, Zero Restriction, Sunderland of Scotland and more.

The historic course starts with a hole named the Railway. The train stop is right next to it, over a wall, convenient to hop on, hop off for a tee time or drink. Paul related how a player’s drive in one Ladies’ Championship hit the train and bounced off and back into the fairway. The conductor said, “If it’s any help to you, I’ll be here the same time tomorrow.” We wished for the train when one ball flew over the wall. A luckier ball hit the wall and rested in the rough which is easy for good eyed caddies to locate.

We were hooked up with Andy who had caddied for many famous folks such as Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, Dan Merino, George Strait and more. He said they were all nice guys and when they sang karaoke in the club, nobody knew who George was at first. He was so down to earth, and they liked his smooth tequila.

Our playing partner from Michigan was Jim and his caddy, Kevin had paired with the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicklaus, and again George Strait who is now a member here. Of all our 11 rounds in 18 days in Scotland, this was the only one we chose caddies and were glad we did. There are several blind shots, so course direction was essential for first time playing and the caddies were fun with their banter back and forth. When a good shot was made, the opposite caddy cajoled with, “You must have picked your own club.”

The stone wall on the first hole is not the only one coming into play on the course. It’s easy to get walloped or crossed up in dunes and many bunkers, especially on the Alps hole which was the original first Open’s number two. It is the oldest existing championship hole in golf and requires a blind second shot over a high hill that needs to carry over the ballroom sized bunker to reach the green. Pars earn the titles of Sahara king and queen by the caddies.

Similarly, hole 5, par 3 is named the Himalayas for a high dune blocking the view of the green, which is surrounded by five bunkers, a heck of a hole to par with a bell to ring triumphantly.

Across the street is the Dormie House, recently purchased and updated by Prestwick for members and visitors to stay. We tried it out the week before the ’24 Open at Royal Troon right down the beach. It has several private, comfy bedrooms and a family room with a huge window to the first Open venue. Golfers entertain with their successes and failures as people parade their pups to the beach where the sun sets over Arran. Breakfast is personally prepared to order in the downstairs kitchen and served with a buffet of pastries, produce and accoutrements fit for any royalty.

We thoroughly enjoyed our time at Prestwick and back at home watched The Open at Royal Troon with a greater appreciation of the Ayrshire coast and its string of links courses. It was somehow more fun knowing that Adam Scott and his family were occupying the Dormie House which we had warmed up for them.

Along our round at Prestwick, the caddies advised to aim a wee bit right or a wee bit left. In Scotland there is always a wee this and a wee that to get things sorted. We always yearn for a wee more Scotland. Cally Nicol is the lovely reservations manager who will set up visits and rounds for a proper good time at https://www.prestwickgc.co.uk/



