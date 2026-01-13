A new three-night golf experience grants guests access to Portugal’s first private Ernie Els-designed Club and the historic Old Course

Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor, today announced an exclusive stay-and-play experience granting its guests privileged access to The Els Club Vilamoura, marking a new chapter for luxury golf stays. Under the new arrangement, Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor will be the only resort where guests can stay and play at The Els Club Vilamoura, when booking a minimum three-night stay at the resort.

The exclusive access includes one round at The Els Club Vilamoura and one round at the Old Course, allowing guests to play two of Vilamoura’s most prestigious golf courses during a single stay.

About The Els Club Vilamoura

Officially opened by Ernie Els in July 2025, The Els Club Vilamoura is the first private golf club in the Algarve and the first Els Club in Europe. It is set to host the inaugural Portugal Invitational (31 July – 2 August), a Champions Tour event, in 2026, for five years, reinforcing the course’s status as a premier golfing destination.

Designed as a complete reimagining of the former Victoria Course, the 18-hole championship layout reflects Ernie Els’ vision of a course rooted in tradition, strategic challenge and harmony with the natural landscape.

As a private members’ club, The Els Club Vilamoura operates a members-first policy, with a limited number of tee times made available to non-members staying at Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor, preserving the club’s exclusivity.

Comments by Management

Wael Soueid, General Manager of Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor, said: “Our guests are increasingly seeking experiences with a greater sense of exclusivity that can be enjoyed as part of a broader leisure stay. At the same time, golf travel continues to appeal to a wider and more inclusive audience, with couples, families and groups combining golf with sightseeing, relaxation and time together. We are also seeing growing interest in private, tailor-made golf experiences, and this collaboration allows guests to enjoy one of Europe’s most prestigious private clubs.”



Romeu Gonçalves, the Golf Director at The Els Club Vilamoura added: “The Els Club Vilamoura was created as a private members’ club defined by quality, tradition and a strong sense of community. Our collaboration with Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor, allows an intimate number of visiting golfers to experience the course in a way that respects the club’s members-first ethos, while maintaining the level of service and exclusivity that defines The Els Club worldwide.”

Exploring the Algarve

Beyond the fairways, the Algarve provides a compelling destination all year round in one of Europe’s sunniest regions. Vilamoura offers a blend of coastal and cultural experiences, with its marina, pristine beaches, nature reserves, wineries and the historic market town of Loulé all within easy reach. Guests can explore the region through coastal walks and cycling routes, enjoy olive-oil tastings at the Monterosa estate, or visit Porches Pottery, one of the Algarve’s most established ceramic workshops, recognised for its traditional hand-painted pottery inspired by regional designs.

About Victoria Golf Resort & Spa

Victoria Golf Resort & Spa, Managed by Accor, features 260 rooms and suites across two wings, all with private balconies overlooking the golf course, landscaped gardens, or Algarve countryside. Guests can enjoy the resort’s full range of facilities, including three restaurants and four bars, four outdoor swimming pools, a spa, tennis court and kids’ club. With its extensive amenities and services, the resort provides an ideal base for both avid golfers and longer leisure escapes.

The resort is located on Portugal’s sun-kissed southern coast, just 30 minutes from Faro International Airport, making it easily accessible for international travellers. Rooms at Victoria Golf Resort & Spa start from £132 / $165 per night.