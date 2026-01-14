Bristol, CT / Orlando, FL (January 13, 2026) — Fairways of Life with Matt Adams, the world’s largest golf news/talk and lifestyle television show, today announced an agreement to become ESPN’s first-ever weekly, dedicated, live golf television news and talk show beginning in 2026 — a groundbreaking and revolutionary alliance for golf media. Fairways of Life with Matt Adams will premiere January 14, leading into PGA TOUR Live.

The deal brings together one of golf’s most trusted and entertaining voices with the most powerful brand in sports media. Fairways of Life with Matt Adams will deliver insider news, unforgettable interviews, expert analysis, and interactive fan engagement — now amplified through ESPN’s expansive digital reach and integrated ESPN ecosystem.

“Partnering with ESPN is a dream realized and a moment that redefines what’s possible for golf media,” said Matt Adams, founder and host of Fairways of Life. “This is about elevating the conversation around the game — honoring its history, engaging today’s fans, and delivering unmatched access and insight. To deliver ESPN’s first weekly live golf talk show is both humbling and incredibly exciting.”

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams is known for its lively discussions, exclusive access to golf’s biggest stars and legends, and a distinctive blend of tour coverage, golf lifestyle, travel, and equipment and industry expertise. Hosted by Matt Adams, whose work can be found on Golf Channel, BBC, SiriusXM, European Tour Productions, PGA TOUR Live and CBS Sports Radio, among others, is a multiple-time New York Times best-selling author with 14 books to date. The show is also syndicated nationally coast to coast, reaching all 50 States and 110 million Households every episode. No golf show has a wider reach or speaks to a more passionate sports audience that has been earned over two decades in golf media.

Adams and his Fairways of Life Team have produced more than 5,000 live broadcasts over 20 years and Adams has conducted more than 10,000 interviews with Hall of Famers, legends, celebrities and professional golfers from Tours across the globe. Widely regarded as one of the most respected and versatile voices in golf, Adams brings more than 30 years of experience across golf course operations, equipment manufacturing, media, and broadcasting.

The new weekly program will complement ESPN’s robust golf offerings, including PGA TOUR LIVE, which features expanded television coverage with more than 3,200 hours of live streaming, with four simultaneous live feeds per day through the heart of the season, as well as live coverage of The Masters, PGA Championship, TGL, LPGA and other professional and amateur golf events.

“Fairways of Life with Matt Adams brings a weekly, studio-style golf show to ESPN that will play an important role in serving golf fans, connecting them to insights, context and personalities that complement ESPN’s extensive coverage of the PGA TOUR, TGL, The Masters, PGA Championship and other golf events,” said John Suchenski, Senior Director, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions. “We are happy to welcome Matt and his team to ESPN.”

“This alliance represents the future of golf coverage — innovative, accessible, and fan-driven,” Adams added. “We are proud to join ESPN in shaping the next chapter of how golf is experienced around the world.”

The Fairways of Life show with Matt Adams will be LIVE every Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Fairways of Life is the world's largest golf news/talk and lifestyle television show, offering entertaining and informative coverage of professional tours, golf lifestyle, travel, and equipment. Hosted by network golf broadcaster and New York Times best-selling author Matt Adams, the show is syndicated nationally and available globally across multiple platforms, including broadcast, cable, digital, streaming, and OTT platforms

