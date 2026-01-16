Celebrate Valentine’s Day with spa treatments, sunset cocktails and great golf

Los Cabos, Mexico – Situated at the tip of the Baja Peninsula at the place where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort, an adults-only beachfront property listed among “The World’s Most Romantic All-Inclusive Resorts” by Travel + Leisure, is beckoning golfing couples with an irresistible “Couples Escape Package” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sheltered in a mountain valley 10 minutes from lively Cabo San Lucas and its marina, the 201-room resort, fronting a glorious 1.2-mile stretch of ocean beach, is located five minutes from a world-class golf course reserved exclusively for Pueblo Bonito guests.

An enchanting oasis, Pacifica offers

golfing couples a full range of amenities, including four restaurants led by Peninsula, renowned for its regional Baja cuisine. In addition to splendid guest accommodations, each with a spacious ocean-view balcony or terrace, the wellness-inspired Armonia Spa is a sanctuary of tranquility with an extensive menu of pampering treatments.

Now that “women have quietly become the driving force behind golf’s post-pandemic resurgence,” according to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), the sport is finding new energy.

Couples will be awestruck by Quivira Golf Club,

a Jack Nicklaus Signature design that scales the heights at Land’s End. Parted through windswept dunes and desert foothills, with a few holes tiptoeing along sheer granite cliffs that drop to the sea, this strategic layout is an aesthetic powerhouse with a huge WOW factor. Eight yardage options accommodate players at all ability levels, with the forward tees set at a player-friendly 4,675 yards. Quivira’s all-inclusive comfort stations offer refreshments (including specialty cocktails) and Mexican specialties hot off the grill.

The 3-night “Couples Escape Package” includes:

Tee times for two for 2 rounds of golf

Sparkling wine in room upon arrival

Relaxing couples massage at the award-winning Armonia Spa

Private dinner for two under the stars on the beach

Sunset cocktails at the top-of-the-world, Instagram-worthy Sky Pool at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach

Guided tequila or mezcal mixology session

Shaded beach beds with personalized butler service

Chef-led cooking class with traditional Mexican dishes made using fresh local ingredients

Keepsake glass heart made by the San Miguel Blown Glass Factory from recycled bottles sourced from Pueblo Bonito Resorts, completing a circle of sustainability

Couples can boost the romance with a stay in the beautifully appointed Towers at Pacifica, a luxurious resort-within-a-resort, and enjoy enhanced amenities, including a private plunge pool suite, 24-hour butler service and access to the oceanfront VIP Whalewatching Lounge. The lounge’s spacious outdoor deck is a perfect place to spot breaching humpback whales throughout the month of February.

With Cupid’s arrow ready to be drawn, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the perfect place for couples to escape the workaday world to celebrate romance and test their skills on a majestic, unforgettable golf course.

The 3-night “Couples Escape Package” is available

from $3925 USD for two persons at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort; and from $6350 USD for two persons at The Towers at Pacifica. The package can be booked for anytime between now and February 28, 2026, for travel until December 2026.

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts comprises nine award-winning properties, currently located in two destinations: Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán. Each of the luxury properties has its unique personality, design, and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano Beach, offer the best location to vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is in the famous Golden Zone. The resorts are great for family vacations, wellness, and romantic getaways.

In 2025, Pueblo Bonito Vantage was unveiled. Positioned for the discerning, experienced traveler who seeks superior service, high-end design, and unique experiences, Pueblo Bonito Vantage offers a refined hospitality experience that includes upscale accommodations, oversized suites, enhanced amenities, impeccable 24-hour Vantage host service, and authentic experiences. The first two European plan properties include the 24-room Pueblo Bonito Vantage Mazatlán Centro Histórico, an intimate hideaway that combines vintage and modern elements, situated in Mazatlán’s historic colonial district and Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende, located within the District Corazón (the Heart District) in a traffic-free zone, a short walk (or free shuttle ride) from the city’s historic center.

For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito.





