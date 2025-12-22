– Castiglion del Bosco debuts at #53 in the Golf World Top 100 World Resorts

– Recognised as one of the leading single-course resorts in the Top 100

– Highest new entry in the global ranking

(Montalcino, Italy – Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany, has been named the highest new entry in the newly published Golf World Top 100 World Resorts, debuting at #53 and earning the ranking’s maximum 20/20 score for accommodation.

The luxury resort, which features a private Tom Weiskopf golf course reserved exclusively for resident hotel guests and club members, is one of the leading single-course resorts in the ranking and one of only 13 continental-European resorts to feature inside the global top 60.

Chris Bertram, Editor of the Golf World Top 100, said: “This is a notable new entry for a spellbinding Tuscan resort, whose presence in the ranking enhances the Top 100 immeasurably. The accommodation is not bettered in the entire list; I cannot believe a guest would not be charmed by it. But don’t overlook the golf, because the Tom Weiskopf design is one of the finest in Europe.”

Castiglion del Bosco stands apart for its rare blend of world-class hospitality, private golf and 900-years of history embedded in the landscape of the UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia.

At the heart of the 2,000-hectare estate lies The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, Italy’s only private golf club. The golf course is the only Continental European design of the late Tom Weiskopf (1942-2022), 16-time PGA Tour winner, 1973 Open Champion and revered golf course architect.

David Waters, General Manager of The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, commented: “Being recognised among the finest resorts in the world for both golf and hospitality is a tremendous affirmation of the unique experience Castiglion del Bosco offers and affirms our position as one of the world’s premier destinations.

Our recent multi-million-euro enhancement has elevated the playing standards of our Tom Weiskopf course to new heights, placing it firmly among the best-presented layouts in Europe. Combined with the refined elegance of the Rosewood experience, we are proud to represent Tuscany on the world stage, and to welcome guests to a resort where luxury, heritage and world-class golf come together so perfectly.”

The resort’s Rosewood hotel features 42 suites arranged around an ancient borgo and medieval castle ruins, complemented by 11 beautifully restored Tuscan farmhouses. Guests enjoy access to an award-winning Brunello di Montalcino winery, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, an immersive cookery school and a serene spa.

Nicola Migheli, Managing Director of Castiglion del Bosco, A Rosewood Hotel, added, “Earning best accommodation within a global ranking is a remarkable recognition of our team’s craftsmanship and the unique character of Castiglion del Bosco.

Our ambition has always been to create a retreat where the essence of Tuscany is expressed through authentic hospitality and the understated luxury for which Rosewood is known. To be acknowledged among the world’s leading golf resorts not only reflects the strength of our offering, but also the passion with which we welcome every guest.”

For more details on Castiglion del Bosco, A Rosewood Hotel, please visit: https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/castiglion-del-bosco

For more details on The Club at Castiglion del Bosco, please visit: https://golf.castigliondelbosco.com/

About The Club at Castiglion del Bosco