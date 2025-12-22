Gleneagles, Scotland’s iconic hotel and global luxury destination, has once again reaffirmed its place among the world’s elite. The 850-acre Perthshire estate has retained the prestigious honour as the ‘World’s #1 Golf Resort outside the USA’ for a sixth consecutive year.

In the latest list curated by an international panel of Golf World raters, ‘The Glorious Playground’ achieved the #2 position globally, second only to Bandon Dunes in Oregon, USA, a landmark achievement underscoring Gleneagles’ enduring excellence.

“Gleneagles continues to define the standard for golfing excellence and hospitality worldwide. It delivers far more than three world-class courses – it offers atmosphere, service, and a sense of occasion that make every visit unforgettable. Each return reminds me why it holds such a special place in the hearts of so many,” said Chris Bertram, editor of Golf World’s Top 100 World Resorts list.

The estate remains the only European venue to have hosted both The Ryder Cup (2014) and The Solheim Cup (2019), and will become a second-time host of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open next year, a tournament it previously welcomed in 2022.

Its trio of 18-hole championship courses each hold their own places in global Top 100 lists. The King’s and The Queen’s Courses – restored to James Braid’s original inland links and heathland designs – and The PGA Centenary Course, a Jack Nicklaus masterpiece recently upgraded with a state-of-the-art irrigation system, continue to set the standard for world-class play.

Conor O’Leary, Group Managing Director, commented: “To be named among the world’s finest golf and leisure destinations is a deeply meaningful honour for everyone at Gleneagles. It recognises not only the beauty of our estate and the richness of our experiences, but the passion and care our team pours into every detail, every day.

“To hold the title of World’s No. 1 Golf Resort outside the USA for the sixth consecutive year, and to remain the UK & Ireland’s leading golf destination for a decade, is both humbling and inspiring. These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and our pursuit of preserving, and continually elevating, the timeless magic of Gleneagles.”

Beyond its legendary fairways, Gleneagles offers a truly holistic experience. Guests can unwind in an atmosphere of timeless Scottish charm, with a wealth of dining and leisure options to complement the day’s play.

Culinary highlights include The Strathearn, a theatrical Franco-Scottish dining experience; The Birnam, a vibrant Italian-American grill celebrating the finest cuts and slow-cooked flavours; and Auchterarder 70, the perfect setting to toast a round while overlooking the 18th greens of The King’s and Queen’s.

Away from the course, guests can explore over 50 country pursuits, from fly-fishing, falconry, and off-roading to equestrian adventures, archery, and clay shooting, ensuring every visitor creates their own Glorious Playground.

In addition to important golf-related accolades, Gleneagles’ roll of honour includes:

Best Hotel for Sports 2025’ – The Times and The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Awards, recognising its extensive range of country pursuits and the new Gleneagles Sporting Club

– The Times and The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Awards, recognising its extensive range of country pursuits and the new Gleneagles Sporting Club Named among ‘The World’s 50 Best Hotels’ in both 2023 and 2024 lists, and was the only hotel in the UK outside London to feature

in both 2023 and 2024 lists, and was the only hotel in the UK outside London to feature ‘Best Hotel of 2022’ by Virtuoso, a leading global network of luxury travel advisors

by Virtuoso, a leading global network of luxury travel advisors AA Sustainable Award 2025 , for its commitment to environmental excellence and sustainable operations

, for its commitment to environmental excellence and sustainable operations Green Key Certified in 2024 , a leading global standard for environmental responsibility

, a leading global standard for environmental responsibility Gold Status in the Green Tourism scheme since 2008, the first UK hotel to achieve this status.

For bookings and further information, contact Resort Sales: 0800 704 705, or +44 (0)1764 662231.

www.gleneagles.com



About Gleneagles

Since opening its doors in June 1924, Gleneagles has been one of Scotland’s most iconic hotels and sporting estates. Set beneath the Ochil Hills, in the heart of Perthshire, it has been the must-go destination for travellers for nearly a century. Beginning its life in the glamorous age of travel when guests arrived in great style at Gleneagles’ very own train station, the 850-acre estate epitomises the natural beauty for which Scotland is famed. With its Glorious Playground of country pursuits and activities, the hotel is reclaiming its position on the social calendar. Gleneagles and Gleneagles Townhouse are part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.



