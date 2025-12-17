BOYNE Golf PGA professionals celebrate 29 years of raising funds for Manna Food Project and First Tee-Northern Michigan to impact families and youth through golf

Harbor Springs, Mich. – The Harbor Cup golf event, which brings together PGA professionals from BOYNE Golf and the Petoskey/Harbor Springs region, has become part of the fabric of holiday giving in Northern Michigan. Over the past 29 years, the event has raised more than $1.2 million, benefiting the local charities Manna Food Project, First Tee-Northern Michigan, and PGA HOPE (Helping our Patriots Everywhere).

The annual fall event was held September 29-30 at Hidden River Golf & Casting Club, near Petoskey, Michigan. PGA professionals from BOYNE Golf properties were matched against PGA professionals from Petoskey/Harbor Springs area golf courses (Team Harbor) in a fun 54-hole Ryder Cup-style format. Team Harbor won this year’s event 16-8, but the real winners were the charities.

Team BOYNE professionals raised more than $125,000 for the designated charities this year. The donations resulted from the year-long fundraising effort leading up to and following the event and supporting the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund, a component fund of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation. Many donations came from members of the Country Club of Boyne and the Bay Harbor Golf Club, merchandise sales, and pro-am golf events in the area.

The BOYNE Golf Harbor Cup team proudly presented donation checks to Manna Food Project ($90,000), PGA HOPE ($25,000), and First Tee-Northern Michigan ($10,000) through the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund.

Manna Food is a foodbank and warehouse that supplies food to more than 35 pantries and agencies in Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties. This year’s charitable contribution will help provide about 156,250 meals to community members. In addition, First Tee is an organization that promotes character development and life-enhancing values to area youth through the game of golf. The donation helps to increase programming opportunities and reach more youth. PGA HOPE introduces and teaches golf to Veterans and Active-Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The donation will help secure and improve the development of their 6-8 week curriculum.

“The Harbor Cup is always a special event for all of the players, but what truly matters is the good it allows us to do,” said Corey May, Crooked Tree Golf Club Head Professional and Team BOYNE’s Harbor Cup Captain. “For nearly three decades, this event has become one of Northern Michigan’s most cherished traditions and rallies our golf community to raise meaningful dollars for local charities, and that impact is far more important than any scorecard. We could not do any of this without all the support we receive from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, along with the Country Club of Boyne and Bay Harbor Golf Club members, area businesses, vendors, and homeowners. We’re incredibly proud to continue a tradition that brings people together and makes a difference across Northern Michigan.”

The Team BOYNE Harbor Cup included team captain Corey May and assistant captains Josh Richter, Bernie Friedrich, Bob Prange, and Jeff Roth. Players included Casey Powers, John Myers, Steve Niezgoda, Zach Zondlo, Chaz Babin, Scott Pussehl, Avry Freel, Brian Jakeway, Bob Wilson, Katie Milliman, and Mac Montagne.

For more information on Manna Food Project, visit www.mannafoodproject.org, for First Tee Northern Michigan, visit www.firstteenorthernmichigan.org, and for PGA HOPE, visit https://www.pgareach.org/pgahope.

For more information on BOYNE Golf, visit www.BOYNEgolf.com.



