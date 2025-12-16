As the story goes, the Bethlehem Steel Club, formed in 1934, hired one of the greatest course architects in the game, Donald Ross to not only design, but build a championship golf course in 1946.

Ross, who is credited with designing over 400 courses around the world, has crafted some of the finest venues in the United States, such as Aronimink, Plainfield, Scioto, Pinehurst #2, Inverness, Oak Hill (East), Oakland Hills (South) and Seminole, all ranked in the top 100 of Americas Greatest Courses.

The Steel Club opened for play in 1948 and is regarded as one of Ross’ final designs before his death in ‘48. In Pennsylvania alone, Ross is credited with creating 26 layouts! Admitted to the World Golf Hall of Fame, Ross was an accomplished player as well, winning the North and South Open three times and the Massachusetts Open twice. He appeared in eight U.S. Opens (Four top 10s) and two Open Championships.

Although William and David Gordon were involved in the building of the course, make no mistake, this is Donald Ross. It turns out that the Gordon’s added an additional nine holes in 1956 on the other side of Wassergass Road, which comprises of holes 3-11. Ross is credited with crafting holes 1-2 and 12-18.

In 1986, the powers that be changed the name of the course to Silver Creek Country Club, as it became a private club, managed by its members.

Three decades later, local businessman and resident David Spirk, who learned to play golf at the club at a young age when his parents joined in 1951, purchased the venue and made a commitment to invest at least $2.5 million in improvements and to keep it as a private golf club. In addition, Spirk renamed the course back to its original roots, the Steel Club and is determined to make it a top-notch country club.

“The plan is for 168 custom homes up on the top ridge behind the driving range,” said head professional Mark Chlebek. “In addition, a nine-hole par three golf course will be built on the land where the original Hill Course was, and a big fitness center and turf bubble is part of the grand scheme with a two-story driving range.”

The Steel Club has hosted several USGA qualifying events over the years, including the 2024 U.S. Senior Open qualifier. Playing just less than 7,000 yards, the course stood up against some of the best professionals and amateurs, as not one single player broke par. In fact, the low score was one-over par by five players, including amateur Michael Brown, who qualified for the Senior Open at Newport Country Club that year.

“Although nothing is in the works currently, we are always open to hosting key events, as we enjoy showcasing the place,” added Chlebek.

How many courses do you know that start off with the hardest hole on the course? Not many, I can assure you. This is certainly the case at the Steel Club. The opening hole is a rugged, uphill par four that stretches 444 yards from the silver tees. The green slopes severely from left to right and back to front. That is one heck of an opener.

You’ll have a chance to get on back on the second, as it plays downhill at just 303 yards in length. The putting surface is slick, so stay below the hole for your best shot at birdie.

One of the most picturesque holes at the Steel Club is the par three eighth. Playing at 181 yards and usually into the wind, you’ll need a quality play off the tee, covering the fronting pond and negotiating the wide green.

The eleventh hole is downhill off the tee, near 90-degree, dogleg left par four of just 410 yards. The key here is placing your tee shot far enough past the trees on the left to leave a straight shot to the green.

At 467 yards, the closing hole is the second most difficult. Miss the wide fairway left, and you might be out of bounds, while right is a creek and trees. The two-tiered green is 45 feet in length are hard to negotiate when the pin is back. Good luck if you need four here to win your match!

Finally, if you can play the Steel Club make it happen.

As it is with most golf courses, pick the right tees to play from. The Steel Club offers six sets of tees, ranging from 3,973 yards to a robust 6,997 yards. With all the hills and slopes, the course plays longer than the yardage indicates.

In my estimation, the Steel Club is a hidden gem that flies mostly under the radar of most golf enthusiasts.

Let’s start off with the conditions. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another course in the region that’s in better shape from tee through green. Immaculate fairways, well-groomed bunkers and slick and undulating putting surfaces.

The membership opportunities are endless. From the Full Golf membership, with a very reasonable initiation fee to the Limited Family Golf membership, that features 25 full rounds per household, to the Social Membership, that has a small initiation fee. In addition, there is a clubhouse and a dining membership with no initiation fees. So, the options are quite reasonable. “We are right around 500 total golfers for our membership, the healthiest the club has been in a while, and 10,000 dining members,” continued Chlebek.

“Since I’ve been here, the club itself is a unique place,” added Chlebek. “The golf course is awesome, and it changes daily depending on where you put the pins. One day you’ll find that the hole you’re on is seemingly a birdie chance and the next day you have trouble making par. That’s what makes it such a unique place. It has a little bit of everything for everybody.”

The bottom line. The Steel Club is a must-play!



