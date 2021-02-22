Los Cabos is 2021’s Must-Visit Destinations

Baja California Sur Dreamin’

By David DeSmith

With so many people working from home these days, offices are becoming lonely places. But at the tip of Baja California Sur, on a sun-splashed strip of sand called Médano Beach, there’s one office that’s bucking the trend. The Office, as it’s called, has to be one of the world’s most alluring restaurants. Its multi-colored tables sit right on the beach and serve up a dazzling view of L’Arco, The Arch, Cabo’s most famous natural attraction. The fresh fish tacos, ceviche, and other Mexican specialties there are the perfect complement to the tequila-infused drinks served with a smile at the bar. At this office, the only work being done is the diligent pursuit of happiness—as is the case throughout beautiful Los Cabos.

From the minute you land at San Jose del Cabo International Airport, you’ll know you’re in for a special experience. Within steps of the arivals hall, Los Cabos welcomes you with a phalanx of lively, open-air bars. Stopping for an ice-cold cerveza or margarita before you head to your hotel is practically mandatory. En route to your hotel, you’ll quickly get a feel for what makes this area so special. The red sandstone mountains. The cactus-laden desert crisscrossed by dry arroyos. And ultimately, the sparkling sea.

As late as the 1970s, Los Cabos was little more than a collection of quaint fishing villages. Today, it’s an international hot spot dotted with luxurious oceanfront hotels, bustling restaurants and bars, natural and cultural attractions galore, and golf courses that make superb use of their stunning settings. Spend a day in Cabo and you’ll understand immediately why the area is regarded as one of Mexico’s national treasures; spend a week there and you may never want to leave.

The golf in Los Cabos is a lot like what you’ll find in the American southwest. It’s target golf on ribbons of emerald green turf, only with stunning ocean views. You’ll enjoy dramatic views of the sea from every course—when you’re not contending with sandy waste areas and ball-hungry arroyos or stopping for refreshment at the courses’ bountiful comfort stations, or chocitas, where smiling chefs serve up fresh fish tacos and players oil their swings with bracing nips of mescal.

Some of the Los Cabos courses have tee sheets that are open to everyone, including the three Questro Group courses (Puerto Los Cabos, Cabo Real, and Club Campestre), Cabo Del Sol’s Cove Club, and the three thrilling nines at Palmilla GC.

To gain access to Los Cabos’ other premier courses, you’ll need to be the guest of an affiliated hotel. Here’s what you need to know:

Quivira GC – requires stay at one of the four stellar Pueblo Bonito hotels: adults-only Pacifica, family-friendly Sunset Beach, the Rose Resort & Spa, or the Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort

Rancho San Lucas GC – requires stay at one of the Solmar Hotels and Resorts, including the Solmar Rancho San Lucas and Solmar Land’s End.

Diamante (Dunes or El Cardonal Courses) – requires stay in one of Diamante’s luxurious villas, casitas or suites.

Chilleno Bay GC – requires stay at Chilleno Bay Resort, a stunning Auberge property.

Costa Palms GC – requires stay at the splendid new Four Seasons Resort on the peninsula’s East Cape

These courses all offer exceptional experiences—and make any hotel transfers necessary more than worth the effort.

Indoors, Los Cabos shines just as brightly. The area offers a wide variety of hotel options, including some nice choices at lower rates. But luxurious properties with dazzling architecture and a wealth of on-property amenities are more the norm. Along with the hotels already mentioned, other great options include the J.W. Marriott with its clean, ultramodern design; The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, situated in its own private cove surrounded by cliffs; and Esperanza, another Auberge property that’s a favorite of the Hollywood crowd.

In addition to golf, Los Cabos offers a myriad of other ways to have fun in the sun. You can go sportfishing for marlin, tuna, and other trophy catches just minutes from shore. Boating excursions to see The Arch or go whale-watching are popular, too—as are the diving and snorkeling in the clear, blue waters.

For sightseeing, you’ll want to divide your time between lively Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, where the pace is decidedly slower. Cabo San Lucas, especially in the busy harbor area, is where you’ll find restaurants, bars, and nightclubs that pulse with energy late into the night. Good dining choices include Los Tres Gallos (The Three Roosters) for its authentic local fare, Nicksan Cabo for their other-worldly sushi, and Edith’s, a perennial favorite that’s just up the hill from its sister restaurant, The Office. For nightlife, go to Squid Roe or Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Cantina. At the other end of the tourist corridor, San Jose del Cabo is your destination for quieter cultural experiences, like its must-see Thursday night art walk.

At the moment, Los Cabos is one of the few international golf destinations that Americans can visit. It’s easy to get there via many major airlines, and the hotels and other tourism providers have taken every precaution to help ensure a safe visit. In fact, many of the destinations hotels and resorts are participating in a new health security protocol, “Sharecare Verified” by Forbes Travel Guide, that’s supported by leading travel agency brands such as Internova Travel Group.

Sean Winton, Founder and President of Distincte Travel Group, thinks Cabo will be one of 2021’s hottest golf travel destinations. “Golf pilgrimages to the famed links courses of Scotland and Ireland are off the table,” Winton said, “at least until mid-season 2022 or early 2023. Simply put, there’s just very little available inventory. Golfers will need a place to go—a destination that’s not only open but matches the high standards desired for a proper golf experience. We’re advising clients to swap out whisky for tequila, and to go where the desert meets the mighty Pacific – Los Cabos. People who haven’t traveled there will be astounded at how good it is. For those who have visited before, it’s the perfect time to go back.”

To book your golf experience in Los Cabos, go to wwwCaboGolfLife.com, where the very best of Los Cabos is just a click away.