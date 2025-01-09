Since 2000, there has been a significant rise in organizations dedicated to supporting veterans, most of which are non-profit and target specific veteran groups. Sports have always served as a vital outlet for many veterans, providing both physical and mental exercise. Among these sports, golf stands out as a unique challenge that combines physical activity with mental engagement.

Numerous well-established organizations have emerged, excelling in their offerings to the veteran community. With hundreds of golf-focused programs available at the local level, current military members and veterans are encouraged to explore the options in their areas. This article will concentrate on national organizations.

PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. This program introduces golf to veterans and active-duty military personnel to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

PGA HOPE provides a comprehensive 6-8 week curriculum led by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All programs are funded by PGA REACH and supported by PGA Section Foundations, ensuring that participation is free for all veterans. Additionally, PGA HOPE has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), allowing for direct referrals to the program as a therapeutic option.

Currently, there are over 500 PGA HOPE programs across the U.S., reaching more than 17,000 veterans and military personnel in 2024, supported by a teaching staff of over 3,000 golf professionals.

Salute Military Golf Association

The Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA) aims to provide rehabilitative golf programs and family-inclusive opportunities for post-9/11 wounded veterans, enhancing their quality of life. Eligible participants include those injured in post-9/11 military operations, including individuals with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Throughout the year, the SMGA hosts various golf events, including an annual Charity Golf Classic that has raised over $1.7 million to support the recovery of wounded veterans. With nine chapters nationwide and hundreds of events each year, the SMGA remains a leading organization for combat-wounded veterans. Each chapter offers the Warrior Golf Clinic and American Golfer Program, featuring eight weeks of instruction from PGA Class A Professionals, designed to challenge golfers of all skill levels.

On Course Foundation

Founded in 2013, the On Course Foundation offers veterans unique opportunities to engage with the game of golf. The organization was inspired by John Simpson, who, after visiting a British rehabilitation center for injured service members, felt compelled to create a supportive environment for veterans facing challenges similar to his own.

Having overcome polio and thriving in the golf industry, John sought to establish the On Course Foundation to help injured service members and veterans participate in golf and pursue careers within the industry. With events held in 15 major markets, the foundation connects members with employment opportunities at notable companies like Topgolf, Callaway Brands, and TaylorMade.

Veteran Golfers Association

The Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) is a competitive organization with chapters across the U.S. and a national headquarters in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The VGA promotes competition, social interaction, and physical activity through golf. With local leagues, regional tournaments, and national qualifiers, the VGA instills values of integrity, respect, and perseverance.

The VGA hosts an annual National Championship where qualifiers can compete for the title in their respective handicap divisions, as well as the Armed Forces Cup, featuring a Ryder Cup-style competition among service branches each spring.

Loops Four Troops

A newer initiative, Loops Four Troops, was founded in 2023 with the aim of training veterans for professional caddy positions. The program recently completed its inaugural training session at Bandon Dunes, successfully training five veterans.

Loops Four Troops is committed to fostering camaraderie, promoting personal growth, and driving professional development among veterans. Their mission is to equip participants with the skills necessary for success in the golf caddy profession. They are currently accepting applications for their next training session, set for late spring 2025, welcoming all veterans interested in pursuing non-traditional career paths.

Caddy School for Soldiers

Caddy School for Soldiers is dedicated to supporting veterans as they navigate the lingering impacts of war and strive to find new purpose in life. Their mission is to empower veterans to build meaningful lives for themselves and their families.

Veterans are invited to join the Caddy School for Soldiers family, where they have the opportunity to receive training and become professional caddies. In each session, ex-military personnel from the UK, U.S., and Canada gather at the historic home of golf, St Andrews, where they are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to excel as world-class caddies. The foundation of this program lies in genuine encouragement and a supportive atmosphere, guided by an experienced Caddie Master. Through shared training experiences, veterans foster camaraderie, helping one another develop a positive mindset and embrace the joys of the outdoors. Feedback from participants indicates that they leave with invaluable skills and newfound confidence that transcends the realm of caddying.

Caddy School for Soldiers hosts 3-4 training sessions each year, culminating in graduation ceremonies on the final day of training. The organization takes every opportunity to celebrate the achievements of its veterans, raise funds, and promote its partners, fostering a strong community of support.

