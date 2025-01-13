Building upon decades of breakthrough golf ball innovation and excellence in process, Titleist introduces the new, engineered to deliver more speed off the tee, more control with the irons and more spin with the wedges. The new models feature a, reformulated to maintain low long game spin, increase ball speed and add spin on shots into and around the greens.

“The golf ball has to do everything,” said Frederick Waddell, Titleist’s Director of Golf Ball Product Management. “It’s never just about maximizing one area – golfers need performance on every single shot. Each of our golf ball models is optimized for distance off the tee, and with 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x in particular, we’ve realized a speed gain while unlocking even better iron and wedge performance. All of which will help players shoot lower scores.”

“We’re always trying to improve the golf ball in some way, and it’s all driven by golfer feedback,” said Mike Madson, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball R&D. “We start by talking with the best players in the world, who help us define what better is for both Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The goal is to help golfers score better, and to do that, we’re going to use every tool we have in the toolbox.”

The solution for the newest generation of Pro V1 and Pro V1x was found in the chemistry of the high gradient core. Through a complete core reformulation, Titleist engineers were able to steepen the so-called “spin slope,” effectively maintaining low spin off the tee while increasing spin with the scoring clubs. Combine that with a measurable gain in ball speed, and the result is a product that is demonstratively better than its predecessor.

The new models, which will be available in golf shops worldwide on January 25, officially launched on the PGA TOUR last October at the Shriners Children’s Open, marking the start to year No. 25 for the game’s most trusted and best-selling golf ball models. Five weeks later, new 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x had already been brought to the winner’s circle twice on the PGA TOUR, with the winner of the ZOZO Championship gaming 2025 Pro V1x and the champion of The RSM Classic winning in his first week with 2025 Pro V1. More than 40 players on the PGA TOUR had already made the move to the new models by The RSM.

It’s a constant cycle of innovation – one that has no beginning or end – for Titleist Golf Ball R&D that has created a foundation of high performance on which 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x will continue to build.

“What’s really inspiring is the fact that one idea opens the door for the next,” said Jeremy Stone, Titleist’s Senior Vice President of Golf Ball Marketing and U.S. Sales. “The New Pro V1 and Pro V1x build upon innovations introduced in 2023, which improve upon our efforts in 2021 and 2019. There are no shortcuts. I think what golfers will see in 2025 Pro V1 is a product of constant innovation, and one we know is better than what came before it.”PRO V1 AND PRO V1x TECHNOLOGY