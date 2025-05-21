By John Molori

Nike Pickleball Camps bring education and entertainment

What do you get when the most notable name in sports merchandising merges with one of the fastest growing sports on the planet? Nike Pickleball Camps is the answer. This summer and into the fall, all along the eastern seaboard, Nike is partnering with local facilities and coaches to teach the finer points of pickleball to competitors of all ages.

The camps and their collaboration

The camps, a collaboration with US Sports Camps, are in line with Nike’s longtime corporate philosophy of creating groundbreaking sport innovations and making a positive impact in communities. The Nike Pickleball U12 Camp at Massachusetts’ Concord Academy does just that with 3 hours of daily training for athletes ages 6-12. The camps run from June through August and are conducted by top notch coaches including drills and matches.

Meet the Coaches

Kevin Curley, owner of New England Tennis Center in Lancaster, MA and Ridge Pickleball and Tennis Club in Acton, MA, is the Camp Director. A Junior and Division 1 College standout and coach of several top New England junior players, Curley is USTPR Certified.

What Curley does in instructing youngsters, Sarah Ansboury does for adults. The legendary player and instructor directs the Nike Pickleball Camps at Willy’s Pickleball in Eastham, MA. This 2-day clinic on September 27 and 28 is individualized, aiming to address the specific needs of each participant. Ansboury creates a fun and friendly environment while fostering that competitive edge to improve.

The Nike Camp at Willy’s is open to all ability levels and includes 10 hours of court time and a low camper-to-coach ratio. While the backdrop of Cape Cod in early autumn is an attraction for sure, Ansboury herself might just be the biggest draw to this Nike Camp. She began playing pickleball in 2014 and has won Gold Medals in both Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles at the 2016 USAPA National Championships and 2016 US Open.

Ansboury also medaled four times at the 2017 USAPA Nationals highlighted by a Gold in Women’s Doubles with her playing partner Gigi LeMaster. Ansboury is the Managing Director at the Professional Pickleball Registry in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The Plans for Nike Pickleball Camps

Nike Pickleball Camps in the Northeast and across the country follow a certain set of protocols. All participants are evaluated so that personal instructional needs are met. The following descriptions are what the Camp Directors at Nike Pickleball Camps use to organize participants:

Beginner: Players at this level are new to pickleball and have little to no experience. They can hit basic shots and possess a fundamental understanding of the rules, scoring, and court positioning. Focus is on building confidence and familiarity with the game. (No rating or DUPR rating 1.0 – 2.5)

Intermediate: Players at this level understand the rules and strategy of pickleball and can sustain rallies using a mix of shots. They can hit with some spin and accuracy, resulting in fewer unforced errors. Focus is on refining technique, improving court awareness, and developing strategic play. (DUPR rating 3.0-3.5)

Advanced: Players at this level are proficient in all aspects of the game and employ advanced strategies. They exhibit strong footwork and a deep understanding of gameplay dynamics. This level focuses on competitive play, advanced shot-making, and tactical decision-making. (DUPR rating 4.0+)

This year, Nike is bringing its pickleball camp credo to New Hampshire for the first time with an adult camp at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro. The 3-day camp, August 15-17, will follow the Nike guidelines of individual training, education on the sport, and good old fashioned fun.

The goals and agenda for the Wolfeboro camp include technical skill work, player assessments, positioning, strategy, specialty shots, serving, footwork, body positioning, and offensive and defensive volleys.

Young pickleball enthusiasts again take center stage in southern New England at Ellington Racquet Club in Ellington, CT. Camp director Ryan Foster will be instructing athletes aged 6-17 during these 3-day camps that run through July.

Like Ansboury, Foster is an accomplished racquet sport athlete and coach. He has coached tennis at the high school and college levels and is a former Division I athlete at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He also played at Assumption University and ran several programs throughout the New York and New Jersey area.

Additional Pickleball Programs

Speaking of accomplished coaches for pickleball, Andy Rubenstein will be working hard this summer running Nike Adult Pickleball Smash-It camps on Staten Island in New York August 16 and 17 and at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT September 6 and 7.

Rubenstein is IFP Certified and has won multiple medals in the sport including a US Open Gold Medal. He is a USA Pickleball Ambassador and the state of Florida’s Director of Pickleball.

His upcoming Smash-It camps in both New York and at Foxwoods emphasize small groups of players with similar skill levels focusing on the finer points of pickleball including drop vs. drive, transitioning from defense to offense, block vs. attack, and doubles strategy.

Conclusion

The ongoing collaboration between Nike and pickleball has created a network of training, teaching, practice, and play for pickleball enthusiasts of all ages. So, let’s get back to that original question. What do you get when the most notable name in sports merchandising merges with one of the fastest growing sports on the planet? A whole lot of learning and fun. Check out ussportscamps.com for more information on 2025 Nike Pickleball Camps.

John Molori is an author and columnist for numerous publications. Like him on Facebook at John Molori, Twitter @MoloriMedia. Email molorimedia@gmail.com.