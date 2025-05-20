Ahead continues to forge ahead as an industry leader in golf fashion, with a growing commitment to environmental consciousness. A cornerstone of the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company’s business strategy is sustainability; 80% of its new 2025 styles are made from recycled materials. Here are a few standout items we love:

Ladies’ Supreme Skort

This flirty design flatters all body types, with diagonal back seams that add just the right amount of flare and flounce – sure to earn “great swing” compliments. One in each color – black, white and Indigo – will have you ready for summer travel, effortlessly matching any top in your closet.

Ladies’ Laguna Vest

Add a pop of color with the vibrant Cascade shade, or opt for black, white or denim to complement your wardrobe staples. Available in sizes XS-2X, this vest is quilted for both warmth and style, with stretch-knit side panels for ease of movement. Zippered pockets keep your essentials secure.

Men’s Vigo Polo

Part of the Esperanza (hope) Collection, this striking polo features an abstract floral print in aqua, blue and salmon against a white background. The performance fabric is light, cool, and stretchy for the golf swing. Classy yet casual, it transitions easily from the course to the beach or a resort dinner.

Men’s Celestial Long Sleeve

Truly out of this world, galaxy print panels on this long sleeve are available in black, coastal blue or choose the cloud white/grey for a “cloud nine” vibe. Made of 92% recycled materials, a practical chest pocket keeps track of your keys or tees.

The Stash Hat

This unisex, packable hat is so lightweight, you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. The bendable visor provides essential sun protection and can be rolled up or laid flat for easy stashing in your luggage, golf bag, or even a purse.

About Ahead

Founded in 1995 with a focus on headwear, Ahead remains true to its roots, offering a wide variety of hat designs alongside a comprehensive apparel line found in many pro shops and resorts. Known for their special graphic techniques, Ahead hats are favorites at top destinations, corporate events and collegiate programs – and are now available to everyone at www.aheadusashop.com.