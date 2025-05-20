“Honma’s Ladies Beres 009 driver is a beauty in every sense of the word. Aesthetically, it’s love at first sight. The bright fuchsia – almost candy apple red – head turns heads instantly. It looks like it might have been plucked straight from a Japanese garden. The silver face features a delicate swirl design and is so reflective, it could double as a mirror to refresh your makeup. And you’ll want to look your best while using it.

The head is also adorned with petite platinum insets, and 24k gold bands are layered into the ferrule (sleeve that sets the head in the shaft). Blog wise, I don’t know if this belongs under the category of equipment or fashion, because it fits both perfectly.

First Impressions and Performance

On my first date with the Honma, I was, as you would be, a little nervous. I wanted to love it – for it to perform as well as it shines – and for me to perform for it. It’s lighter than what I’ve been playing with, and the shaft is the most flexible I’ve ever used. Thirty years ago, I was advised to use men’s clubs because I had the force. But as the years go on, we naturally lose some of that. I still feel like the same person – so where did it go?

Anyway, I took it to a course with no driving range. On the first tee, I hit three balls, and they all went a little farther than usual, though a little left. To be fair here, I am simultaneously adding a little torque to my backswing on the sage advice of Jose Quesada, seven-time long drive champion of Costa Rica and Director of Golf at La Iguana, the jungle course at Marriott Los Sueños Resort. When you change both your swing and your club, there’s an adjustment period. That happened quickly and in that first round, I shot one of my lowest scores ever.

After just three rounds with my beautiful Beres, I was clocking 170 – even 180 yards. After two torn supraspinatus tendons (in both shoulders) and decades of fortunate longevity, I’d been relegated to 125-130 yards… maybe 150-160 if it were downwind, downhill, and the stars were aligned. Not anymore. I’ve got a new lease on golf, and I’m nothing short of elated.

A New Golf Goal with Honma

At last, my golf goal is within reach: to shoot my age … when I turn 90. All I must do is live that long – and hang onto my Honma. Owning a custom-made Honma Beres 009 is like carrying a Hattori Hanzō sword in your golf bag. If Uma Thurman were a golfer, this would be her driver.

Specifications and Purchasing Details

The Beres 2- to 4-star options all use the same lightweight 40-gram shaft, with varying torque percentages. Stores are listed online to be fitted for the right swing speed. Every club is handcrafted in Sakata, Japan, where Honma has delivered stunning performance since 1959. Expect 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Yes, this much beauty in a driver comes with a price tag, but it’s far less than a diamond ring or tennis bracelet. Yet it feels just as luxurious. You will feel adorned while you adore your driver.

Say yes to Beres and feel bejeweled. The only thing left is to fly to Japan and thank Honma in person – “Arigato!” or pay a visit to their U.S. headquarters in Carlsbad, California. https://us.honmagolf.com/