Pura Vida in Costa Rica

The Destination

Costa Rica is a lush paradise with vibrant rainforests, mountain volcanoes, and two coastlines – home to people who welcome with open arms and the spirit of Pura Vida. That literally means pure life, but it’s a greeting, a farewell, a toast to simple living, much like Aloha in Hawaii. With no standing army, Costa Ricans live in harmony with nature and each other.

The year-round mild climate nurtures abundant fresh produce and seafood for a healthy lifestyle. In fact, Guanacaste is recognized as a Blue Zone, one of a few on earth with the longest-living people. San José, the capital is the heart of Costa Rica’s rich coffee culture while the Pacific’s “Green Coast” teems with wildlife and adventure.

The Venues

This Marriott duo combines city proximity and coastal immersion for the full Costa Rica experience. Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belen evokes the past with historic design on an authentic coffee plantation, only ten minutes from Juan Santamaria International Airport in San José.

Newly renovated rooms offer comfort and inspiring views of the Central Valley mountains with five exceptional restaurants onsite. Guests lounging at the tiered pools enjoy light music and aerial Cirque du Soleil-style performances of brilliant green parrots. The location is ideal for sightseeing excursions to volcanoes, parks and museums. Take the complimentary coffee tour and work out any kinks on the driving range before taking the stunning 100-minute drive to Los Sueños, the closest beachfront resort to the airport.

Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort has it all. Luxury rooms with hammocks overlook the pool complex, ocean beach and marina. Six fabulous restaurants cater to every taste, and the resort fee covers extensive amenities – daily use of driving range with balls, stand up paddle boards, ocean kayaks, mountain bikes, Sibö fitness center, tennis courts and marshmallow roasting by the fire-pit.

The Pura Vida Kids Club is fun for ages 4-12 from 10-5 daily. And the highlight – guided eco tours twice daily, circle the golf course to explore the rainforest’s flora and fauna such as sloths, monkeys, and the 300+ year old ceiba tree – phenomenal! Scarlet macaws and toucans flash through the sky with a burst of color.

The Golf

At Hacienda Belen, Armando Miranda is rightly proud of his Academy, driving range and practice facility where Paul Chaplet, Latin America Amateur Champion and Masters’ participant practiced.

At Los Sueños, La Iguana Course is crazy good fun. The 18-hole, par 72 designed by Ted Robinson in 2008 lies within a rainforest sanctuary where 100s of unique trees are the stars and 150 bird species call home.

The front nine winds through an exotic jungle with tight fairways threading over creeks, with a Tarzan vibe. Five sloths (perezosas in Spanish which translates to lazy ones) live in the trees and one was even photographed by staff on the fairway and called out for slow play.

Director of Golf, Jose Quesada, a former Costa Rican long drive champion offers guests both golf lessons and philosophical inspiration while leading a dedicated team that keeps the course in tip top shape. He shared precious moments, like standing on the green at dawn to hear the jungle’s awakening (or as he pronounces it “yoongle”) and plucking a fragrant ylang ylang flower used in perfumes like Chanel Chance.

The back nine stays in the jungle before giving way to the wide finishing fairways that cross the river and reveal panoramic views of the Pacific at Herradura (horseshoe) Bay. Golf is so unique here, you want to play again and again.

And More

You can hook a drive or hook a fish, embarking from Los Sueños Marina – the billfish capital of the world. Kayak, snorkel, sail or surf. Boat to Tortuga Island or explore “secret beaches.” Tour volcanoes, hike to waterfalls or visit Manuel Antonio National Park – just 50 minutes from Los Sueños – for more rainforest encounters.

Our Takeaway

This was our thirty-second country to visit and the first place that felt like the Garden of Eden, especially at La Iguana where wonder meets you at every turn. Look at that tree…and that one. What a beautiful flower, what a gorgeous bird. What _is_ that? It’s _Pura Vida_, a deep, healthy sense of peace.

The Journey

San Juan International Airport in San Jose has one of the smoothest customs experiences – no wait, no forms, no questions, just a passport stamp, a smile and “Pura Vida”. Find direct flights from Boston or New York plus plenty of connections. Rent a car or have Marriott arrange transport: stay a night at Hacienda, a few at Los Sueños with its jungle golf and ocean views, then perhaps finish as we did – with another night at Hacienda, minutes from the airport, the most colorful one we’ve seen with murals and merchandise reflecting the nations’ spirit.

