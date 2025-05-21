Welcome to The New Era of Golf at The International

Greetings to all golf enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike! A momentous occasion beckons for us, one that’s definitely going to spice up your golfing experience. The International, our favorite pure golf private club from New England, is all geared up to open its new golf course named The Pines! Wait, mark your calendar right now because the date of this grand event is June 6th! Click here to know more.

The Reimagined Pines

For all of us who have enjoyed the long drives and strategic play of the greens, The Pines has been our ultimate playground. Over the past three years, this iconic course has undergone a substantial transformation, thanks to the creative genius of the world-renowned golf course architecture firm, Coore & Crenshaw, founded by the dynamic duo Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

This total overhaul meant no trace of the old layout has remained. The iconic Coore & Crenshaw touch unfolded themselves on every bit of the rolling topography of the course. The beauty and playability of their design, which mirrors a perfect balance of strategy and aesthetics, has now given a totally new spin to The Pines.

Breaking Free from Old Golfer Perception

In the words of Jeff Kindred, Chief Operating Officer for Escalante Golf, the changeover in what we perceive as a ‘great’ golf course has been significant over the past decades. No longer does the game require just length, a sense of creativity and skilled shotmaking is what sets the player apart.

Bill and Ben have masterfully incorporated this into the design of The Pines. The pitch-perfect blend of classical architecture with firm-and-fast course conditioning brings a breath of fresh life into the game. This shift to option-oriented golf is what inspired the decision to reinvent The Pines, thus opening a new chapter in the 125-year long history of The International.

Crafting the Rhythm of the Game

Getting the rhythm right from one shot to the next – this is fundamental to Coore & Crenshaw’s design philosophy. They believe that every hole on the golf course has its own unique test, meticulously intertwining with the larger 18-piece puzzle. In their own words, they would consider it a failure if there was one particular signature hole. Each hole in their design holds equal significance, contributing to the overall experience.

The Greens and Fairways

The Pines flaunts fescue grass on tees, fairways, and in the rough, which is a strategic move. This grass is typically found on the British Isles’ seaside golf courses, and it encourages the shots to bounce and roll more than other grasses, making the gameplay more interesting. The manageability of fescue grass, which requires less mowing and lower watering and fertilizing, is an added advantage.

Bentgrass is used on the greens, particularly the 007XL cultivar chosen for its exceptional turf density and fine leaf texture. This enhances the putting quality and ensures a consistently smooth surface. This was a pertinent selection due to its spectacular performance in cool weather, a trait that suits our New England climate.

The Transformation Journey

The International has come a long way since its inception in 1901 and has flourished into one of New England’s finest golf clubs. Transforming The Pines was a comprehensive project of innovation, creativity, and vision that took several years to fruition. This significant addition is a testament to a commitment to celebrate the game while also preserving its historic value.

This announcement is just the beginning of exciting things to come as several new projects are planned, including the construction of member cottages and a brand new clubhouse. We’re on the cusp of a transformative golfing era.

Are you ready to be part of it? For more information about membership opportunities or additional queries, feel free to get in touch with Adam Perri or Ana Orlov.